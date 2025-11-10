Pelicans vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 10
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have won two games in a row, and they’re now 5-5 in the 2025-26 season and an impressive 4-1 at home.
Phoenix is favored at home on Monday against a New Orleans Pelicans team that is without Zion Williamson (hamstring) and has the worst record (2-7) in the Western Conference.
The Suns’ numbers at home are pretty crazy, as they have a net rating of +9.9 and the No. 3 defensive rating in the NBA in those games. That’s a bad sign for a New Orleans team that is 28th overall in net rating and 1-5 on the road.
New Orleans’ season is going in the tank, especially since it traded away its first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this matchup on Monday night.
Pelicans vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pelicans +8.5 (-108)
- Suns -8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +285
- Suns: -360
Total
- 225.5 (Over -115/Under -105
Pelicans vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 9
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Arizona’s Family Sports
- Pelicans record: 2-7
- Suns record: 5-5
Pelicans vs. Suns Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Zion Williamson – out
- Jordan Poole – out
- Yves Missi – questionable
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Trey Alexander – out
- Hunter Dickinson – out
Suns Injury Report
- Jalen Green – out
Pelicans vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trey Murphy III UNDER 22.5 Points (-119)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why the UNDER is a solid bet for Trey Murphy’s scoring prop:
Trey Murphy III is coming off a massive 41-point showing for the New Orleans Pelicans against the San Antonio Spurs, but I’m fading him in the prop market on Monday against the Phoenix Suns.
While the Suns are a below-average defense (19th in defensive rating) overall this season, Phoenix is much better at home – fifth in defensive rating at 107.7. That’s going to make things tough on Murphy, especially with Dillon Brooks back in action for the Suns.
This season, Murphy has scored over 22.5 points in just two of his nine games, averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from 3. He’s actually taking less shots per game (14.3) this season than he did last season (15.8) even with Zion Williamson (hamstring) out.
I think this number is an overreaction to Murphy’s monster game against the Spurs, so I’ll take the UNDER in this Western Conference clash.
Pelicans vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
The Suns have been elite at home this season, posting a net rating of +9.9 while going 5-0 against the spread with an average scoring margin of +10.0 points in those games.
I’m buying the Suns – who have Brooks back – against a Pelicans team that is in the bottom five in the NBA in offensive, defensive and net rating while going just 4-4-1 against the spread as a massive underdog in just about every game this season.
New Orleans is also down Jordan Poole and Zion Williamson in this game and could be without Yves Missi (questionable) as well.
The Suns losing Jalen Green to another hamstring issue is a blow to their offense, but Phoenix has been great at home and has won two in a row.
I’ll lay the points with the Suns against one of the worst teams in the NBA.
Pick: Suns -8.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.