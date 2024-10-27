Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Sunday, Oct. 27 (Bet on Zion)
For the second time in as many games, the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers face off in Portland.
A Brandon Ingram game-winner gave the Pelicans a two-point victory on Friday night, and they’ll look to move to 3-0 on the season as 6.5-point road favorites on Sunday.
New Orleans has already lost Dejounte Murray to a broken hand, but the Blazers – widely expected to be one of the worst teams in the league – have gone 0-2 to start the season, losing by 36 to Golden State at home before Friday’s two-point loss.
How should we bet on this Sunday night matchup?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best.
Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pelicans -6.5 (-110)
- Blazers +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: -250
- Blazers: +205
Total
- 220 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 27
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, Root Sports
- Pelicans record: 2-0
- Blazers record: 0-2
Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Trey Murphy III – out
- Brandon Boston Jr. – questionable
- Trey Jemison – questionable
- Jamal Cain – questionable
Blazers Injury Report
- Taze Moore – questionable
- Bryce McGowens – questionable
- Justin Minaya – questionable
- Shaedon Sharpe – out
- Robert Williams III – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Key Players to Watch
New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram: Ingram is off to a fast start this season in a contract year. He scored 33 points against Chicago in the Pelicans’ season opener, then he dropped 21 points, eight boards, and four assists – and a game-winner – in the win over Portland on Friday.
Portland Trail Blazers
Scoot Henderson: The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Henderson is one of the keys to the Blazers’ rebuild. He had an up-and-down rookie season, struggling with his jump shot, but he did have 15 points and six assists off the bench in this matchup on Friday night.
Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
One of my favorite props of the night, which I broke down in my NBA Best Bets column, is for New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson:
After missing the New Orleans Pelicans’ season opener due to an illness, star forward Zion Williamson returned to action on Friday and played 29:06 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The former No. 1 pick had a strong game on the glass, grabbing 11 rebounds, and he picked up seven assists as well. While Zion shot just 4-for-15 from the field, he was heavily involved as an initiator of offense with Dejounte Murray (broken hand) out.
I’m buying Zion as a rebounder and playmaker in a rematch with Portland on Sunday. He finished with 18 rebounds and assists in his season debut, yet he’s set at just 11.5 in the prop market on Sunday.
“Point Zion” could make another appearance against the Blazers – and to open this season – until Murray is able to return to action.
According to NBA.com’s tracking data, Zion had 17 rebound chances in his first game of the season, and with the Pelicans lacking a true center in their rotation, he’s going to need to hit the glass on a nightly basis.
This number is too low for a combined assists and rebounds prop for the former top pick.
Pick: Zion Williamson OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-120)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.