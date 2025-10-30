Penn State vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
One of the Big Ten’s most exciting rivalries doesn’t seem likely to live up to preseason expectations this weekend. No. 1 Ohio State is set to host Penn State on Saturday as a massive 20.5-point favorite. The Nittany Lions have lost their quarterback for the year and will face the nation’s top team while enduring a four-game losing streak.
The Buckeyes are fresh off a bye week and shut out Wisconsin 34-0 in Week 8. Their elite defense seems poised to dominate a Penn State offense that tallied just 93 passing yards against Iowa with Ethan Grunkemeyer under center in its last outing. Are the Nittany Lions in for another big-time loss?
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Penn State vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Penn State: +20.5 (-105)
- Ohio State: -20.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Penn State: +950
- Ohio State: -1650
Total: 43.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Penn State vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 1
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Penn State: 3-4
- Ohio State: 7-0
Penn State vs. Ohio State Key Players to Watch
Penn State
Kaytron Allen: Penn State has become accustomed to having a dynamic duo at running back in recent years, but Nicholas Singleton has fallen by the wayside in 2025. Allen leads the Nittany Lions in rushing attempts (98), rushing yards (612) and rushing touchdowns (9) this season. Singleton is averaging less than 4.0 yards per carry, so Allen will likely continue to do the heavy lifting in this matchup against such a strong run defense.
Ohio State
Julian Sayin: Sayin was electrifying against Wisconsin and threw for 393 yards and four touchdowns. He’s tallied 11 passing touchdowns with no picks over his previous five games. Penn State gave up 248 passing yards and three passing touchdowns to Dante Moore against Oregon and could struggle against another championship contender.
Penn State vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Penn State was a terrible team against the spread before Drew Allar suffered a season-ending leg injury. The Nittany Lions are now 1-6 against the spread after covering for the first time as three-point underdogs against Iowa. Ohio State is on the opposite side of the spectrum.
The Buckers are 6-0-1 against the spread this year and only aren’t a perfect 7-0 because they won by 28 as a 28-point home favorite against Ohio.
Penn State’s quarterback situation is shaky and its offense isn’t equipped to take on the nation’s top scoring defense. The home team should cover comfortably in this matchup.
PICK: Ohio State -20.5 (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
