Peter’s Points: 2025-26 NBA Season Predictions and Picks (Best Bets for NBA Championship, MVP, Futures Markets)
600 bets. One NBA season.
That’s the goal I’m out for in the 2025-26 season, as every day I’ll be sharing NBA best bets, starting with my futures.
That’s right, it’s time to talk BALL. And for the first time in a long time, can we get some Roundball Rock going?
The NBA is back, and so is Peter’s Points, my NBA/WNBA betting column here at Sports Illustrated.
I have a ton of predictions in the futures market from the NBA champion, to the MVP all the way to the Most Improved Player.
In each of the last three seasons, I’ve placed a preseason bet on the NBA champion, and the last two seasons I’ve hit bets on the league MVP (Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander).
While it’s extremely exciting to predict these futures from the jump, part of the process – and attempting to guarantee a profit – is about establishing a strong position in the market now to potentially hedge later on.
Will we see a back-to-back champion for the first time since 2018? Can Nikola Jokic win a fourth MVP? Is now the time to bet on Victor Wembanyama to make the All-NBA First Team?
There are so many storylines to watch, and so many futures to consider. Here’s a breakdown of all of my favorites before the 2025-26 NBA season begins.
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 0-0 (+0.00 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1291-1237-27 (+33.15 units)
NBA Championship Predictions and Picks
Oklahoma City Thunder (+245) – 1 unit
There hasn’t been a repeat champion in the NBA since the 2017-18 season when the Golden State Warriors and Kevin Durant won their second title in a row. Still, that doesn’t mean the title is completely wide open in the 2025-26 season.
Oklahoma City is the clear favorite at +245, and it’s hard not to expect that the Thunder (who have been the No. 1 seed in back-to-back seasons in the West) will be right back in the mix for a title.
This team returns its entire core from last season’s champion, and Jalen Williams was injured through the team’s entire postseason run – he may be even better this year. Plus, both Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein missed significant stretches in the regular season.
This team is destined to win 60 games again, and it has a ton of elite defenders (No. 1 in defensive rating last season) to help it match up with any opponent.
Denver Nuggets (+600) – 1 unit
The Indiana Pacers weren’t the only team to take OKC to seven games during last season’s playoffs.
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets pushed the Thunder to the brink in the second round even with Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. both playing through injuries.
Now, Denver has a ton more depth around Jokic with the additions of Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas. Plus, the Porter Jr. trade for Cameron Johnson gives the Nuggets more flexibility financially to add to this roster – if needed – at the deadline.
Jokic is the best player in the world, and Denver will be a playoff team. It’s hard to bet against him, especially since Denver usually has a great floor since the big man plays 70-plus games every season.
New York Knicks (+850) – 0.5 unit
The Eastern Conference appears to be a two-team race between the Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, but I lean with the Knicks as the team with the better chance of making the Finals.
New York made the Eastern Conference Finals last season, and it had a top-five offense in the league. Now, with Mitchell Robinson healthy entering the season and the additions of Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, the Knicks are one of the deeper contenders in the NBA.
Can they hit the next level and win a title? The defense has to be better with Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson on the floor for that to happen, but new head coach Mike Brown may install some new schemes that help the Knicks on both ends.
Ultimately, Cleveland has not made it out of the second round (or gotten remotely close to doing so) with its current core. The Knicks have shown they have a higher ceiling, and they have the best player in Brunson.
I don’t mind betting on them to win, especially since some of the West’s best teams may beat up on each other through the postseason.
Minnesota Timberwolves (+1400) – 0.25 unit
The Timberwolves are a second-tier contender in my eyes, but it’s hard to discount the fact that they have made back-to-back Western Conference Finals.
Minnesota has also been one of the few teams to really give Jokic and the Nuggets problems, bouncing them from the playoffs in the 2023-24 season.
With Naz Reid and Julius Randle back, the Wolves have a solid core around Anthony Edwards and have consistently been an elite defensive team in the Rudy Gobert era. Under Chris Finch, Minnesota has won 46 or more games in three of the last four seasons.
This team should be right in the mix for a top-five seed in the West, and if Edwards makes another leap, it could be enough to get the Wolves over the hump and into the Finals.
Los Angeles Lakers (+1400) – 0.25 unit
This is a bet on Luka Doncic, who seems to have a renewed commitment to his physical health heading into the 2025-26 season.
Doncic took a much-less talented Dallas team to the Finals in the 2023-24 season, and he’s carried teams to the Western Conference Finals before. Austin Reaves and LeBron James (once he’s healthy) are two solid sidekicks for Doncic, and the Lakers added some perimeter defense (Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia and hopefully a now healthy Jarred Vanderbilt) to their roster.
Plus, the addition of Deandre Ayton gives Los Angeles a competent center that should thrive on the easy looks Doncic and James generate.
Even with all the ups and downs of last season, the Lakers were the No. 3 seed in the West. With a full season of Doncic in the fold, I think they will be right back in that conversation this season.
NBA Division Winner Predictions and Picks
Atlanta Hawks to Win the Southeast (+150) – 0.5 unit
The Orlando Magic are favored to win the Southeast, but they dealt with a ton of injuries last season to Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The addition of Desmond Bane should raise their floor, but Suggs has been a key part of Orlando’s success – yet he never seems to stay healthy, playing 53 or fewer games in three of his four seasons.
In the 2024-25 campaign, Orlando was just 21-26 when Suggs didn’t play.
Enter: the Atlanta Hawks.
Atlanta also made some moves to upgrade the roster in the offseason, trading for Kristaps Porzingis while signing Luke Kennard and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (sign and trade with Minnesota). NAW should be a great fit with Trae Young, but the most underrated part for Atlanta is a player it already had.
Jalen Johnson is returning from a shoulder injury that cost him most of the 2024-25 season, and he was on his way to being in the All-Star conversation, averaging 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in the 2024-25 season.
Johnson’s return should immediately raise Atlanta’s ceiling in the East, and I’m not totally sold on the Magic running away with this division. I think these two teams are firmly in the mix for the No. 3 seed in the East, and I’m willing to take the favorable +150 price on the Hawks with their improved roster.
NBA Playoff Predictions and Picks
Miami Heat to Make the Playoffs (+150) – 0.5 unit
Tyler Herro missing the start of the 2025-26 season is a blow to the Miami Heat, but I can’t pass up a plus-money price on an Erik Spoelstra coached team to make the playoffs.
Miami has been in the postseason in six straight seasons, even though it has needed the play-in tournament to get there in each of the last three campaigns. However, looking at the East, can one say there are definitely eight better teams than Miami? And, if Boston and Indiana take major steps back, can we definitively say there are even six better teams than Miami?
The Heat should have a higher floor with a full season of Andrew Wiggins on the roster, and the addition of Norman Powell in a three-team deal where Miami gave up nothing was one of the more underrated moves of the offseason.
Pat Riley and Spoelstra are going to push for this team to make the playoffs at all costs, and Miami was able to do that last season despite winning just 37 games after spending half the season dealing with the Jimmy Butler-saga.
This team – on paper – is better than the one Miami had to finish out the 2024-25 campaign, and I think the No. 6 through No. 8 seeds are wide open in the East.
Playoff Parlay (-132) – 0.5 unit
- Celtics to Make the Playoffs (-165)
- Pelicans to Miss the Playoffs (-1000)
I’m taking a little playoff parlay this season on two teams that I feel pretty strongly about.
First, I like the Boston Celtics to make the playoffs in a weakened Eastern Conference, even though Jayson Tatum (Achilles) will miss at least the start of the season. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported this offseason that Tatum has a goal of playing in the 2025-26 campaign, and Boston has yet to rule out the All-NBA forward for the campaign.
Even with Tatum gone, Boston still has a solid roster with Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Anfernee Simons and others. The C’s are going to play at a fast pace and shoot a ton of 3-pointers, and I doubt that Joe Mazzulla wants anything to do with a “reset” year.
Plus, if Tatum does come back, it would boost Boston in a big way in the play-in conversation. I wouldn’t sleep on the C’s with the Eastern Conference playoff picture looking pretty wide open.
Out West, I am not buying the New Orleans Pelicans to make the playoffs in a loaded conference, and so I’m adding them to this pick to get it closer to even money.
New Orleans was one of the worst teams in the NBA last season, and it had a ton of injuries that it couldn’t overcome. Dejounte Murray (Achilles) is still out, and betting on Zion Williamson to stay healthy for a full season is just unrealistic.
Sure, the Pels may be better than they were in the 2024-25 campaign, but are they making the playoffs over any of these teams: OKC, Denver, Minnesota, LAL, LAC, Houston, Golden State, Dallas, San Antonio, Memphis?
I just don’t see enough of those squads dropping far enough back for the Pels to finish with the No. 8 seed or better.
NBA Win Total Predictions and Picks
Philadelphia 76ers UNDER 42.5 Wins (-115) – 0.5 unit
There’s a chance that I’m too pessimistic about this 76ers team, but with Joel Embiid, Paul George and Jared McCain already banged up, I’m just not sold that this team will be healthy enough to win 43 or more games.
Philly won just 24 games in the 2024-25 season, and its numbers without Embiid were extremely worrisome – especially since it’s extremely unlikely he plays much more than 50 games even if he is healthy this season.
George took a massive step back in his first season in Philly, and the Sixers have an extremely flawed frontcourt with a lack of depth at center and power forward. If things go south early, does Philly just prioritize developing VJ Edgecombe and some of its other young pieces?
Remember, the Sixers owe a top-four protected pick to OKC this season. So, if they have a chance to keep it, they may decide to tank in the second half of the season once again.
Until Embiid and George prove they can stay on the floor, I’m not betting on Philly to be in the mix for a top seed in the East.
Chicago Bulls OVER 31.5 Wins (-125) – 0.5 unit
The Chicago Bulls live in the NBA’s play-in tournament, and they’ve had a really discernible floor in the Billy Donovan era.
Chicago has finished with 39, 39, 40, 46 and 31 (in 72-game season) wins in Donovan’s tenure, and I think this line is way too low for a team that brought back Josh Giddey in the offseason.
Matas Buzelis should take a step in his second season, and the Bulls have enough quality players to be in the mix for the play-in tournament again in a weak Eastern Conference. Chicago closed out the 2024-25 season strong, and 31.5 wins seems way too low when Donovan’s team have hovered around 40 wins in each of the last four campaigns.
Win Total Parlay (-145) – 0.25 unit
- Minnesota Timberwolves 45+ Wins
- New York Knicks 50+ Wins
As you know from earlier in this piece, the Knicks and Wolves are two teams that I’m high on to win the NBA Finals this season.
So, I’ve decided to move both of their win total projections down a bit in this parlay.
Minnesota has won 45 or more games in three of the four seasons that Chris Finch has been in charge, winning 49 last season and 56 in the 2023-24 campaign. Edwards gives the Wolves a terrific floor since he’s out there night in and night out, and Minnesota has been a strong defensive team in recent seasons, which should help it win a few more games than a team that is just league average defensively.
As for the Knicks, they’ve won 50 or more games in back-to-back seasons, even though they dealt with a ton of injuries in the 2023-24 campaign.
New York’s roster is much deeper this season, and the Knicks have a year of playing together with the core of Brunson, Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart. Mike Brown is coming into a situation that is NBA Finals or bust, and the Knicks have a win total projection in the mid-50s.
It would be a massive failure if they didn’t win 50 games in the 2025-26 season.
NBA MVP Predictions and Picks
If you’re betting on the NBA MVP, there are three trends that you need to know, and I share them every single season in this column.
Only four league MVPs have played less than 70 games since the 1977-78 season
- Joel Embiid in the 2022-23 season
- Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2019-20 season (shortened because of COVID-19)
- LeBron James in the 2011-12 season (shortened because of NBA lockout)
- Karl Malone in the 1998-99 season (shortened because of NBA lockout)
So, even if a player reaches the 65-game threshold needed to win MVP, it’s quite possible that they may need to play 70-plus to truly win this award.
It’s not impossible (Embiid did it a few seasons ago), but he’s the only player in nearly 50 years to do so in a non-shortened season.
There have been seven back-to-back MVPs since 2000
- Tim Duncan, LeBron James (twice), Steve Nash, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic have all won back-to-back MVP awards.
The MVP almost always plays on a team in the top three of its respective conference
- Since 1983, only Russell Westbrook (2016-17) and Jokic (2021-22) have won an MVP without being a top-three seed. They were both the No. 6 seed.
- So, when betting on this market, we’re not only looking for a player that is going to put up big numbers, but we also want someone with a path to a top seed in their conference.
With that in mind, here are the three players I’m placing bets on ahead of the 2025-26 season:
Luka Doncic (+380) – 1 unit
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic may be the best bet in terms of the odds on the board for a player that can win this award.
Doncic is going to need to reach the 65-game threshold – he didn’t last season – but he had an insane 2023-24 season and may have been overlooked to win MVP since Dallas finished outside of the top three in the Western Conference (the Mavs went on to make the Finals).
Now, he has his first full season with the Los Angeles Lakers, who were the No. 3 seed in the West last season even without Luka for the majority of the campaign. With LeBron James out to start the season, Luka could build a real MVP case pretty quickly by putting up gaudy numbers while leading L.A. to a hot start.
It feels like Doncic is destined to win an MVP sooner rather than later, and his new commitment to fitness in the offseason is a positive sign for his long-term health and his potential numbers this season.
After all, we’re looking at a player that averages 28.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game for his career. A bounce-back season would paint a nice narrative in an award market that has had voter fatigue in previous years.
Nikola Jokic (+220) - 1 unit
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic finished second in the MVP voting in the 2024-25 season, and he’s either won the award or finished second in each of the last five seasons. So, if you’re betting on this market, you might as well put a wager on Jokic.
The superstar center averaged a triple-double in the 2024-25 season, averaging career-highs in points (29.6), rebounds (12.7) and assists (10.2) per game. It was a magnificent season, and it’s shocking that he didn’t win the MVP.
However, OKC was so dominant record wise, that it helped propel Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s case to win his first MVP. Plus, Jokic finished with the Nuggets as the No. 4 seed, putting outside the top three in the conference, which has traditionally been a key trend for MVP winners (see above).
This season, Denver should be much better with Aaron Gordon hopefully healthier and the additions of Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas.
Jokic may not have to score as much for Denver to win on a nightly basis, but he could see his assist numbers go up with an improved supporting cast.
Plus, Jokic’s biggest MVP always comes in Denver’s numbers when he’s on the floor versus when he’s on the bench. Last season, Denver was +10.5 points per 100 possessions with Jokic on the court and -8.5 points per 100 possessions when he was off.
He has an on/off net rating (per 100 possessions) of +16.4 or higher in each of the last four seasons.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (+950) – 0.5 unit
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is a bit more of a long shot in this market, but I can build the case for him pretty easily – it’s just a question of whether or not it comes to fruition.
Giannis is coming off a season where he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting over 60 percent from the field. With Damian Lillard gone, many are expecting the Bucks to be in the play-in mix in the East, but what if they jump into the top four?
Giannis would have to be the driving force of that with this team lacking talent, and he’s finished in the top four in the MVP voting in seven years in a row.
He and Jokic may have the highest floors when it comes to making an MVP case, and if the Bucks end up in the mix for home court in the playoffs, there’s no doubt that he should be in consideration for this award.
Plus, without Lillard, there’s a chance Antetokounmpo’s points and assists per game go up since he’ll likely have even more ball-handling duties in the 2025-26 season.
NBA Defensive Player of the Year Predictions and Picks
Victor Wembanyama (-175)
The Defensive Player of the Year is Victor Wembanyama’s to lose in the 2025-26 season, and he was well on his way to winning it last season before his campaign abruptly ended due to blood clots.
Wemby averaged 3.8 blocks and 1.1 steals per game last season while recording 2.8 defensive win shares. The DPOY award usually goes to a player that is on a defense that is one of the 10-best units in the NBA, but Wemby may be able to break this trend with the insane block numbers he puts up.
Players simply don’t want to take him on at the rim, and he held opponents to 38.9 percent shooting from the field on shots from five to nine feet away from the basket. For comparison, last year’s DPOY Evan Mobley allowed a field goal percentage of 46.7 percent on shots from the same distance.
I’m not sold on betting on him at this insane price since an injury – like last season – could derail his chances, but it’s foolish to expect that anyone else wins this award if he’s able to play 65 games.
NBA Sixth Man of the Year Predictions and Picks
Josh Hart (+3000) – 0.5 unit
It appears that the New York Knicks and new head coach Mike Brown are leaning towards starting big man Mitchell Robinson in the 2025-26 season, which would likely mean Josh Hart reverts to a bench role.
Hart’s role could fluctuate throughout the season, which makes him a little riskier (hence the +3000 price), but there’s no doubt he’s one of the most impactful role players in the NBA.
Last season, Hart averaged 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Knicks while playing a league-high 37.6 minutes per game. His minutes may come down with Tom Thibodeau no longer coaching the Knicks, but Hart is still going to have a huge role on this team.
The fact that he should hover around 12 points, eight boards and five dimes (he’s averaging 11.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game as a Knick), should keep him in the mix in this market if Robinson remains the Knicks’ starter for the majority of the season.
New York is also a surefire playoff team in the Eastern Conference, which checks another key box for Hart when it comes to this market.
Last year’s winner Payton Pritchard was on the No. 2-seeded Celtics last season while Naz Reid, Malcolm Brogdon, Tyler Herro, Jordan Clarkson, Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams all played for playoff teams.
The last time the Sixth Man of the Year came from a non-playoff team was when Williams won the award in the 2017-18 campaign.
Naz Reid (+1000) – 0.5 unit
The 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year, Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid was in the mix to win this award in the 2024-25 season, even though he ended up starting 17 games with Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert missing time.
In 80 games, Reid averaged 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game – all up from the 2023-24 season when he actually won the award. He ultimately finished fifth in the voting.
The Wolves rewarded Reid with a major contract extension this offseason, and he should play a super sixth man role for the team in the 2025-26 campaign. Reid is a great bet since the Wolves have been a perennial playoff team under Chris Finch, and he’s seen his points, rebounds and assists per game all increase in each of the last three seasons.
He also should get some spot starts where he will be able to pad his numbers in this conversation. I think that he’s worth a look at 10/1 with no clear favorite in the betting odds.
NBA Rookie of the Year Predictions and Picks
Cooper Flagg (-175)
Opportunity is one of the biggest things to look for when betting on the Rookie of the Year award, and Cooper Flagg is walking into a huge role in Dallas.
The No. 1 overall pick is by far the most polished player in this rookie class, and he’s a massive favorite (-175) while no other player is shorter than +1000 to win this award.
Flagg is going to start and play big minutes for the Mavericks from the jump in the 2025-26 season, and he should run away with this award due to his two-way impact.
The Mavs rookie is likely going to spend a lot of time as an on-ball creator with Kyrie Irving out of the lineup, and he’s coming off a freshman season at Duke where he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.
I don’t love betting on Flagg at this price since one injury could derail his Rookie of the Year case, but it’s extremely tough to make a case for a player to win over him.
NBA Most Improved Player Predictions and Picks
Since the 2019-20 season, all but one winner of the MIP (Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, Ja Morant, Lauri Markkanen, Tyrese Maxey) all earned their first All-Star berth the season they won this award. Dyson Daniels (last season) was the first player since then to not earn an All-Star berth.
So, is there a player that can make a leap to an All-Star in the 2025-26 season? I have a few players in mind for an award that has a tough criteria to nail down when it comes to the voting each season.
Jalen Johnson (+4000) – 0.25 unit
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is my favorite bet in this market at +4000 after he missed a large chunk of the 2024-25 campaign with a shoulder injury.
In 36 games last season, Johnson averaged 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field. He was on his way to a potential All-Star berth, and I think he gets there this season on an improved Atlanta team.
Johnson stuffs the stat sheet, and he’s got room to improve as a 3-point shooter (35.5 percent in the 2023-24 season, 31.2 percent last season). Plus, the Hawks have allowed him to become the primary initiator of the team’s offense with Trae Young out of the game.
A Year 4 leap from Johnson is not out of the question, and if he gets to 20-22 points per game while maintaining his rebound and assist numbers, he’s likely going to be an All-Star in a weakened Eastern Conference.
Some would argue his improvement was really evident last season, but since he played just 36 games, I believe he’ll end up establishing himself as a candidate in this market in the 2025-26 campaign.
Amen Thompson (+900) – 0.25 unit
Houston Rockets wing Amen Thompson is the favorite in this market after he took a major leap in his second NBA season, becoming one of the best defenders in the NBA (he finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting) while increasing his scoring average from 9.5 to 14.1 points per game.
He’s still a work in progress as a perimeter scorer (he shot 27.5 percent from 3 on limited attempts last season), but Thompson should have an even bigger role in the Houston offense with Fred VanVleet (torn ACL) out for the season.
Could the Rockets use Thompson as an on-ball creator more often? It would make sense to try him in that role, as he did average 3.8 assists per game in the 2024-25 season. Thompson’s shot may make some of that tricky, but he’s an elite athlete that should be able to create open looks for Kevin Durant and others in this Houston offense.
Because he’s such a two-way star, Thompson makes a lot of sense as a player that could end up either in the DPOY conversation (like Daniels was last season) or in the mix for an All-Star nod if Houston ends up being one of the best teams in the West.
If the jumper shows any signs of improvement, he’ll be tough to deny in this market.
All-NBA Predictions
All-NBA betting is a fun way to bet on some dark horse MVP candidates at plus money with a better chance of cashing the bet.
I’m eyeing New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Wembanyama as options to make First Team All-NBA this season.
Jalen Brunson First Team All-NBA (+550) – 0.25 unit
The case for Brunson in this market is pretty simple, as he’s posted back-to-back Second Team All-NBA seasons.
Last season, Brunson had a real case to make First Team All-NBA before going down with an ankle injury after the All-Star break. He still finished the season averaging 26.0 points, a career-high 7.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds and shot 48.8 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc.
If the Knicks end up with the best record in the Eastern Conference – they’re currently second in the odds – Brunson could end up securing a spot like Donovan Mitchell did last season.
Mitchell was on a Cavs team that ran away with the top spot in the East and earned a First Team nod even though his numbers (24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists per game) paled in comparison to Brunson’s.
The betting odds suggest that Jokic, Doncic, SGA and Giannis will take the first four spots on the top All-NBA team (they’re all minus odds to do so), but the fifth spot is definitely up for grabs, and other could be if one of those players misses the 65-game threshold needed for All-NBA.
Brunson is a durable player that should be on one of the best teams in the NBA, making him an intriguing pick at this price.
Victor Wembanyama First Team All-NBA (+220) – 0.25 unit
The case for Wembanyama is pretty simple, as he should end up winning the DPOY, giving him an immediate argument to be on this list.
Wemby took a leap in his second season, scoring 24.3 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from 3. He also averaged 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 3.7 assists per game.
With a better supporting cast around him in the 2025-26 season, Wemby could end up closer to 26-28 points per night, and he should get a lot more easier looks playing alongside De’Aaron Fox.
I don’t want to put a ceiling on the potential of one of the best young players in the game, and he’s worth a look at +220 because of his two-way impact.
