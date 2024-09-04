Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Caitlin Clark, Sparks-Fever)
The WNBA features a standalone matchup between two of the top rookies in the league on Wednesday night in Indiana.
Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and the Indiana Fever host the Los Angeles Sparks and rookie star Rickea Jackson, who has scored 10 or more points in nine straight games ahead of this matchup.
While No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink is out for the season with a torn ACL, we’re still getting an intriguing matchup between some of the best young players in the game.
Los Angeles has struggled in 2024, sitting on just seven wins, while the Fever are the No. 6 seed in the WNBA, winning four straight games and 16 of their last 24.
As always, I’m placing some bets on this matchup, including a prop for the Rookie of the Year favorite (Clark).
Let’s break them down!
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 57-44 (+7.62 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Los Angeles Sparks-Indiana Fever OVER 173 (-110)
- Caitlin Clark OVER 9.5 Assists (-105) – 0.5 unit
Los Angeles Sparks-Indiana Fever OVER 173 (-110)
While I expect the Fever to take care of business at home in this one (they’re 9-5 straight up at home this season), the best bet to place is on the total.
The OVER has been the play to make for the Fever all season long, as they’ve hit it in 21 of their 33 games.
Indiana plays at a super fast pace, ranking No. 4 in the league overall and No. 3 since the Olympic break. Los Angeles also loves to push the tempo, ranking No. 2 in the league in pace since the Olympic break.
The Fever have put up 100 points in back-to-back contests, and they should thrive against a Sparks defense that is No. 11 in the league in defensive rating since the break.
I am worried about Los Angeles’ offense (No. 12 in offensive rating since the break), but it did score 94 points in a win over the New York Liberty and 110 in a loss to the Dallas Wings last week.
This game should turn into a track meet, and even if the Fever win by a lot, I expect them to score enough to put this game in a great spot to go OVER.
Caitlin Clark OVER 9.5 Assists (-105) – 0.5 unit
In two games against the Sparks this season, Clark picked up eight and six assists, but I expect her to finish with double-digit dimes tonight.
The Sparks are 11th in the WNBA in defensive rating since the Olympic break, and as I mentioned earlier, this game should be played at a lightning pace with plenty of possession for the No. 1 overall pick to rack up assists.
This season, Los Angeles has allowed 21.6 opponent assists per game – the third most in the WNBA.
Clark has three games with double-digit dimes since the Olympic break, including back-to-back contests with 12. Against a weak defense, I expect her to move the ball and get her teammates going.
Since June 23, Clark is averaging 10.6 assists per game. At this price, I’ll take a shot on her with a half-unit play.
