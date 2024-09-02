WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Caitlin Clark Massively Favored Over Angel Reese
The WNBA Rookie of the Year race has been a year-long battle between Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.
With the regular season ending this month, both Clark and Reese have set records (Reese has the most rebounds in a single season in WNBA history and Clark has set rookie records for points, assists and 3-pointers made) in the 2024 campaign, showing why they’re two of the brightest young stars the league has ever had.
In fact, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie believes that both players deserve to win the Rookie of the Year award.
Unfortunately, only one can.
And, when it comes to the betting market, oddsmakers are pretty positive that it’ll be Clark – not Reese – who gets the honor.
WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Caitlin Clark: -3000 (96.77 percent implied probability)
- Angel Reese: +1500 (6.25 percent implied probability)
Caitlin Clark Heavily Favored to Win WNBA Rookie of the Year
Clark has a massive edge in the latest odds from DraftKings, and she only furthered that by breaking the rookie scoring record – and getting the Fever over .500 on the season – with a win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday.
This season, Clark is averaging 18.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from beyond the arc. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft has been insane since the Olympic break, leading the Fever to a 6-1 record while averaging 24.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.
After getting out to a terrible 1-8 start, the Fever are 16-8 in their last 24 games and currently hold the No. 6 seed in the standings. If the Fever hang on, they’ll make their first playoff appearance since the 2016 season.
That’s a big reason why Clark is now No. 3 in the odds to win the MVP award as well this season.
As for Reese, she’s been insanely impactful for the Sky, earning 2.8 win shares (slightly more than Clarks 2.7) while averaging 13.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. Efficiency has been an issue for Reese (she’s shooting just 38.5 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from 3), but she’s dominated on the glass even when her shot isn’t falling.
Clark’s effective field goal percentage (53.1 percent) is well ahead of Reese (38.8 percent) and the No. 1 overall pick has closed the gap significantly in the win shares department.
A big reason why has been Indiana’s recent winning streak, while the Sky have dropped six games in a row. Reese still has Chicago in the No. 8 seed (the final playoff spot), but the Atlanta Dream now have the same record as Chicago (11-21) after beating the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night.
If Chicago misses the playoffs, it could be a blow to Reese’s argument to win Rookie of the Year, depending upon how much voters decide to weigh team success into this honor.
There’s no doubt that both Reese and Clark have put together terrific rookie campaigns, but it’s hard to argue that Clark should be the favorite.
She’s quickly turned around the Indiana franchise, and she ranks in the top 10 in the league in scoring and No. 1 in assists per game. Reese’s rebounding shouldn’t be overlooked, but to be honest, she’s playing less efficient basket than Clark despite taking most of her shots from inside the paint.
That’s a testament to Clark’s impressive long-range shooting, and it’s been a major reason why she’s played so well since the Olympic break (38.6 percent from 3 over that seven-game stretch).
Oddsmakers are all but telling us that Clark has locked up the Rookie of the Year, and there may not be much Reese can do in the final month of the regular season to overtake her.
