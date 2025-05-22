Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Liberty-Sky, Caitlin Clark, Fever-Dream)
Thursday’s WNBA action features two of the best young players in the league, as Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky aim to pick up their first win of the season against the New York Liberty, while Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever look to avenge Tuesday's loss to the Atlanta Dream.
Despite falling behind big against Atlanta on Tuesday, Indiana is favored to win on Thursday. The Fever ended up making things close, losing by just one, but my favorite bet in that matchup is in the prop market and not on a side.
In the second matchup of the night, the defending champion Liberty are massive favorites against the Sky. New York put together a commanding season debut on Saturday, beating the Las Vegas Aces by double digits.
Meanwhile, the Sky lost badly to Indiana and looked a little lost on offense without Chennedy Carter, who was not re-signed by the team in the offseason.
Here’s how I’m betting on what should be a fun two-game slate on Thursday.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 5-1 (+1.69 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 89-75 (+6.16 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- New York Liberty -11 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky
- Caitlin Clark 10+ Assists (-142)
New York Liberty -11 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky
The Liberty played extremely well against a title-contending Aces team, and now they get a shot at a Sky team that may have the worst offense in the WNBA this season.
Even though the Sky added veterans like Courtney Vandersloot, Ariel Atkins, Kia Nurse, and Rebecca Allen, none of those players are a primary scoring option.
The decision to let Carter walk is confusing when looking at the makeup of the Chicago roster, as it is heavily reliant on Kamilla Cardoso and Reese dominating in the paint. The young duo combined for just 19 points in the season opener, and only two Sky players finished in double figures.
Meanwhile, New York has arguably the best offensive attack in the WNBA, led by Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and Jonquel Jones.
The Liberty were No. 1 in the WNBA in offensive rating last season, and they put up 92 points against Las Vegas in their season opener. Chicago simply cannot compete with that level of offense unless Cardoso or Reese controls the game.
I’ll gladly lay the points with the Liberty, who should be one of the best teams in the league again in 2025.
Caitlin Clark 10+ Assists (-142)
Through two games this season, Clark has 10 and 11 assists, and she could end up making a push to average 10 or more dimes per game in 2025.
Indiana added a ton of talent to the roster with Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, and eventually Sophie Cunningham (ankle), who has not played in a game yet this season.
This is a great matchup for Clark, as the Dream ranks dead last in the W this season in defensive rating and allowed 11 dimes to the star guard on Tuesday.
Clark finished her rookie season averaging 8.4 assists per game, but she averaged 10.0 assists per game from July through the end of the regular season (20 games). I expect her to remain in the mix for double-digit dimes just about every night in 2025.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
