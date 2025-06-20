Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Wings vs. Sun, Mystics vs. Dream)
Friday’s WNBA action features a three-game slate, but a ton of eyes will be on Connecticut, as No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers makes her second appearance in the state where she played college basketball.
Bueckers already led the Dallas Wings to a 22-point road win in Connecticut earlier this season, and the former UConn star is looking to get her team out of last place in the WNBA standings. Dallas is 0.5 games back of the Sun, who have lost four in a row, entering Friday’s action.
In addition to Bueckers’ homecoming, there are two other games on Friday, starting with the red hot Atlanta Dream hosting the Washington Mystics.
Atlanta has been one of the best teams in the W to bet on this season, going 9-3 against the spread, and it is heavily favored at home on Friday against the young Mystics. Washington enters this matchup off of a win over the Chicago Sky, but it is still just 3-7 in its last 10 games.
The nightcap of Friday’s slate will take place in Las Vegas, as the Aces are hoping to get back on track after two straight losses. A’ja Wilson has been out of the lineup and in concussion protocol, leading to oddsmakers setting the Seattle Storm as road favorites in this Western Conference battle.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite plays for the action on June 20, including a bet for Bueckers and the Wings.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 18-22 (-2.87 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 102-96 (+1.59 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Dallas Wings -4 (-112) vs. Connecticut Sun
- Atlanta Dream -7.5 (-110) vs. Washington Mystics
Dallas Wings -4 (-112) vs. Connecticut Sun
While the Wings are just 2-11 in the 2025 season, they haven’t profiled as the worst team in the league. Now, this isn’t to say that the Wings are a playoff team, but their stats across the board suggest that they are better than their record states.
Dallas currently ranks:
- 11th in point differential (-5.7)
- 11th in net rating (-6.4)
- 6th in offensive rating (101.6)
- 11th in defensive rating (108.0)
- 9th in effective field goal percentage (46.3%)
- 5th in assist/turnover ratio (1.35)
While that’s not a great statistical profile, the Wings aren’t even second to last in the W in any of those key metrics. The Sun, on the other hand, are 13th out of 13 teams in point differential, net rating, offensive rating, defensive rating and effective field goal percentage.
They’re just 2-10 on the season, and they dropped their fourth game in a row to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. Connecticut is just 1-5 at home in the 2025 season, and it was blown out by the Wings earlier this season when Bueckers dropped 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists.
CT is also just 5-7 against the spread, so it isn’t exactly covering at a high rate despite being set as a major underdog in many games.
Dallas should leapfrog the Sun in the standings with a win on Friday.
Atlanta Dream -7.5 (-110) vs. Washington Mystics
The Atlanta Dream are coming off a loss on Tuesday to the New York Liberty, but they were in front late in that game before eventually losing by five points. Still, Atlanta covered the spread in that matchup, and it has done so in 75 percent of its games in 2025.
Meanwhile, the Mystics are just 3-7 since starting the season 2-0, and they’ve fallen to eighth in net rating and 10th in offensive rating this season.
Some regression was expected from a younger team, and I’m worried about this Washington offense keeping up with an Atlanta team that is third in offensive rating and fifth in effective field goal percentage this season.
Allisha Gray is in the midst of a career year, and the Dream look to have made some solid moves by adding Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner in the offseason.
Washington lost by 33 at home to the Dream back on June 15, and I think this spread is giving Washington a lot more credit than it deserves.
Since the 2-0 start, the Mystics have an offensive rating of 93.1 – the No. 12 mark in the league over the last 10 games. Washington also has a -4.6 net rating during that stretch.
Atlanta is 4-1 overall at home, and I expect it to bounce back with a win on Friday night.
