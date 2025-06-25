Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Liberty-Valkyries, A’ja Wilson, Sun-Aces)
Wednesday’s WNBA action features a pair of West Coast games, as the Las Vegas Aces host the Connecticut Suns and the Golden State Valkyries look to keep their winning streak going against the New York Liberty.
The Liberty are in a tough spot on Wednesday without star forward Jonquel Jones, but oddsmakers still have them favored against a scrappy Valkyries team that has won two games in a row to get over .500 in the 2025 season.
Could there be value on a side in that contest? I have a pick for it!
In the Aces-Sun matchup, Las Vegas is set as a massive favorite at home against the two-win Sun, who may be without Marina Mabrey after she missed the team’s last game.
Las Vegas is off to a slow start this season, but there is a player I’m looking to back in the prop market for that matchup.
Let’s take a look at both of these games and my favorite bets for them in today’s edition of Peter’s Points!
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 19-28 (-4.96 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 103-102 (-0.50 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- A’ja Wilson OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-154)
- Golden State Valkyries +8.5 (-110) vs. New York Liberty
A’ja Wilson OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-154)
Earlier this season, Aces superstar A’ja Wilson picked up 10 rebounds in a win over the Sun, and she should be in line to do that again on Wednesday.
Wilson is averaging 9.8 rebounds per game in 2025, clearing this prop in five of her 10 games. The reigning league MVP is coming off a 2024 season where she averaged a career-high 11.9 boards per game, and I think she will start getting back to that in this matchup.
The Sun rank dead last in the WNBA in rebounding percentage this season (44.6 percent), and they are one of the worst offensive teams in the league, ranking dead last in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage.
That means there should be plenty of misses for Wilson to clean up on the defensive glass. I’m buying her in the prop market on Wednesday night.
Golden State Valkyries +8.5 (-110) vs. New York Liberty
The Liberty losing three games in a row would be crazy, but I don’t think it’s wild to bet against them to cover this 8.5-point spread.
New York is 6-7 against the spread this season, but it failed to cover in one of its two matchups at home against Golden State. These teams played in back-to-back games in May, with the Liberty winning one matchup by 28 and the second one by just five.
Golden State has been money against the spread all season long, going 9-4 through 13 games. The Valkyries are also much better than many people expected them to be, ranking fourth in the WNBA in defensive rating and seventh in net rating.
While Golden State’s roster is much thinner due to EuroBasket, the Valkyries have still found a way to win five of their last six matchups.
Meanwhile, the Liberty have looked a little vulnerable without Jones, and have Sabrina Ionescu listed as day-to-day. I think this is a great spot to take the points with the home team.
