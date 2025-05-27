Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Mercury-Sky, Paige Bueckers, Natasha Cloud)
After an off day on Monday, the WNBA returns for a loaded five-game slate on Tuesday night that features a few great matchups:
- Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty
- Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun
- Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx
- Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury
- Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Not only does this slate feature a 3-1 Seattle team on the road against the undefeated Lynx, but Paige Bueckers makes her return to Connecticut with the Wings still in search of their first win of the 2025 season.
I have a player prop for Bueckers in her first game back in the state where she won a national title with the UConn Huskies, but she’s not the only player to target on Tuesday.
With the Liberty rolling to start the season, guard Natasha Cloud may be undervalued in the prop market in her fourth game with her new franchise. Plus, there is a West Coast game where I love the home team to cover the number.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the picks for Tuesday’s WNBA action.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 7-6 (+0.00 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 91-80 (+4.46 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Natasha Cloud OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-104) – 0.5 unit
- Phoenix Mercury -7 (-112) vs. Chicago Sky – 0.5 unit
- Paige Bueckers UNDER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-132) – 0.5 unit
Natasha Cloud OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-104) – 0.5 unit
This season, Natasha Cloud is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game for the Liberty, easily clearing 11.5 rebounds and assists in each of her three games.
Cloud has 15, 12, and 13 rebounds and assists in her first three contests, and with Leonie Fiebich going down with an injury on Saturday, there’s a chance Cloud has an even bigger role if the sharpshooter is unable to go.
The Liberty have so many offensive stars (Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and Jonquel Jones) that Cloud should continue to dish out dimes at a high level. Plus, the veteran guard is coming off an impressive 2024 season where she averaged 11.0 rebounds and assists per game in Phoenix.
This line is too low for Tuesday’s contest.
Phoenix Mercury -7 (-112) vs. Chicago Sky – 0.5 unit
This is a nightmare matchup for the winless Chicago Sky, who have the worst offensive rating and the worst defensive rating in the WNBA this season.
To make matters worse, the Sky have to face a Mercury team that is off to an impressive 3-1 start without Kahleah Copper and ranks No. 1 in the W in defensive rating. So, an already offensively challenged roster is going to face the No. 1 defense? Not ideal for Sky fans.
I’m going to lay the points with Phoenix here, as Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally should be able to pick apart a Sky defense that is nearly nine points worse per 100 possessions than the next closest team (Dallas) this season.
Chicago is 0-3 straight up and against the spread, losing by 35, 25 and 13 in its first three games.
The Mercury are an easy bet at home on Tuesday.
Paige Bueckers UNDER 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-132) – 0.5 unit
This is a big game for Bueckers, as it’s a chance for the Wings to snap a four-game skid against another winless team in the Sun.
However, I think oddsmakers have set Bueckers’ points, rebounds, and assists prop a little too high on Tuesday night.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft has struggled shooting the ball to start her career, averaging 13.0 points on 12.5 shots per game, knocking down 34.0 percent of her attempts from the field and 33.3 percent of her attempts from 3.
Bueckers needs to score at a higher level to consistently be in the mix for this prop, even though she's contributing elsewhere. So far this season, the rookie has 19, 32, 23, and 20 points, rebounds, and assists, clearing this line in just one game.
Even with the Connecticut crowd likely rooting her on, I don’t see Bueckers clearing this line unless she has one of the better scoring games of her young career.
Based on her efficiency so far in 2025, I’d much rather bet against that happening on Tuesday night.
