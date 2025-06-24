Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Paige Bueckers, Sparks-Sky, Skylar Diggins)
After an off day on Monday, the WNBA returns with four huge games on Tuesday, June 24:
- Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings
- Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics
- Los Angeles Sparks vs. Chicago Sky
- Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm
Not only are top picks like Paige Bueckers, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen all in action – and looking to build on Rookie of the Year cases – but the red hot Storm take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in what could be a playoff matchup this season.
Plus, the Dream and Lynx are both vying for a top-three seed in the standings and are set as road favorites for tonight’s action. With Napheesa Collier (back) banged up at the moment, can the Lynx keep their three-game winning streak alive?
With so many storylines to dive into in the WNBA on Tuesday, I’ve narrowed down a few best bets to further enhance the action, including a player prop for Bueckers in her matchup against Atlanta.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 19-28 (-4.96 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 103-102 (-0.50 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Paige Bueckers OVER 18.5 Points (+100)
- Los Angeles Sparks -4 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky
- Skylar Diggins 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-105)
Paige Bueckers OVER 18.5 Points (+100)
On Sunday, Bueckers had yet another 20-point game in a loss to the Washington Mystics, pushing her season average to 18.2 points per game.
The former UConn star has been efficient in her opportunities, shooting 46.3 percent from the field (32.4 percent from 3), and she’s taken on a bigger role as a scorer since returning from concussion protocol.
Over her last five games, Bueckers is averaging 22.4 points per game while shooting 17.8 shots per game. She’s taken at least 16 shots in each of those matchups, scoring 20 or more points in four of the five games.
Atlanta is just seventh in the WNBA in defensive rating, so I don’t mind this matchup for Bueckers, especially if her shot volume stays the same. She’s scored 19 or more points in six of her 11 games in her rookie season.
Los Angeles Sparks -4 (-110) vs. Chicago Sky
The Los Angeles Sparks have struggled mightily at home this season, but they are an impressive 3-4 on the road heading into their date with the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night.
Angel Reese and the Sky have three wins this season, and all of them have come against the Wings (3-12) or Connecticut Sun (2-12). So, it’s safe to say that Chicago has struggled against elevated competition.
As a result, the Sky are 12th in the WNBA in scoring differential, net rating, offensive rating, and defensive rating. Only the Sun are worse in all of those categories.
While the Sparks are a pedestrian 4-10 in 2025, they still have a net rating (-6.5) that is significantly better than Chicago’s (-15.1).
The Sparks aren’t a great team, but Chicago is 1-4 straight up at home and just 5-8 against the spread overall this season. I don’t see the Sky and their struggling offense keeping up with Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby, and Rickea Jackson on Tuesday.
Skylar Diggins 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-105)
This player prop for Skylar Diggins is starting to become one of my favorites in the W this season.
Diggins is shooting an impressive 43.6 percent from beyond the arc in 2025 on 3.9 attempts per game, but she’s taken her game to another level as of late.
The Seattle Storm guard has two or more made shots from 3 in six straight games, averaging 5.7 attempts per game during that stretch. And, Diggins has been even more efficient, knocking down 50.0 percent of her 3s over those six games.
If Diggins keeps taking close to six 3-pointers per game, she’s a steal to hit two.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.