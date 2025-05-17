PGA Championship Best Bets Today for Round 3: Betting Matt Fitzpatrick and Michael Thorbjornsen
Scottie Scheffler is the biggest name near the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard and, unsurprisingly, is the betting favorite to win. Sitting three strokes behind 36-hole leader Jhonattan Vegas, Scheffler is +210 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win his third major championship.
Despite a strong second round, I’m going to pass on Scheffler, as I did pretournament when he was +500 to win. Instead, I’m looking at a another former major winner we’re getting 12-1 odds on and an emerging young star we’re getting even odds on for a Top 20 finish.
Matt Fitzpatrick +1200 (FanDuel)
Fitzpatrick won the 2022 U.S. Open and basically fell off the map since then, at least in terms of being a threat at majors. But he only had two Top 10s in 29 major tournament appearances before that win, so he seems like more of a player who pops rather than someone (like Rory McIlroy) who always finds themselves in the major mix.
His underlying metrics support this bet. He’s sixth in the field in Shots Gained: Tee-to-Green and seventh in Shots Gained: Approach. What’s interesting is his driver has been his biggest weapon on Tour this year, but 79th in that category in this event. If the driver gets going, he could go low.
Fitzpatrick is coming off a T23 at the Truist and is playing his best golf of the season. He has shown the clutch gene before and won’t be intimidated by the moment.
He's currently T2 at 6 under, two strokes behind Vegas. He'll be in the penultimate pairing on moving day and I'm expecting a low round.
Michael Thorbjornsen Top 20 +100 (DraftKings)
Michael Thorbjornsen isn’t a household name, but if you follow golf, you know his pedigree. A former U.S. Junior Amateur Champion, Thorbjornsen has won at every level and qualified for the PGA Tour based on his performance at Stanford.
He’s been trending up this year, earning a pair of Top 5 finishes in April after missing a bunch of cuts earlier in the year. I bet him Top 20 at the Truist last week, but it didn’t hit.
Well, I’m back on the bandwagon! Thorbjornsen is even money (+100) at DraftKings to finish in the Top 20 at the PGA Championship. He’s currently T7 at 4-under par.
Why I like this bet is he’s third in Shots Gained: Off-the-Tee and 12th in Shots Gained: Tee-to-Green in the field. Quail Hollow has always been about SG: OTT and Thorbjornsen is one of the biggest bombers on tour. If he keeps gaining shots there, he should finish in the Top 20.
