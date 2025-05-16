PGA Championship Best Bets Today for Round 2: Scottie Scheffler vs. Rory McIlroy vs. Xander Schauffele
The first round of the 2025 PGA Championship is in the books, and it went nothing like how everyone expected. In what was being looked at as one of the chalkiest majors in recent history, not a single top golfer impressed today. Instead, the top of the leaderboard is jam-packed with few names that your casual golf fan will recognize.
Will that continue throughout the week, or will we see the top dogs go in attack mode tomorrow? Whatever the future holds for the third round, we're going to bet on it. I went 2-2 with my 3-ball bets on Thursday, let's see if we can build on that today.
PGA Championship Round 2 Bets
- Nico Echavarria +230 vs. Thompson/Cauley
- Taylor Pendrith +125 vs. Hoge/Pavon
- Scottie Scheffler +140 vs. Schauffele/McIlroy
Nico Echavarria +230 vs. Thompson/Cauley
While few people will be talking about Nico Echavarria tonight, I can't help but to point how good his irons were today. He gained +6.1 strokes on the field with his approach play today, 2.86 better than any other golfer in the field. Unfortunately, he lost 2.8 strokes around the greens, but if he can be half as good as his irons tomorrow as he was today, he's going to put together another great round.
Meanwhile, Davis Thompson and Bud Cauley lost significant strokes in nearly every year today. Sure, we can't bank solely on one single round, but Echavarria still being +230 despite showing the far better form on Thursday is a bet I can't pass up.
Taylor Pendrith +125 vs. Hoge/Pavon
I said heading into this week that strokes gained off the tee was going to be the most important stat this week. If you still believe in that, consider betting on Taylor Pendrith in some way. Pretournament, I bet on him to both be the top Canadian and finish inside the top 20 and he followed it up by leading the field in strokes gained off the tee. He also sits in T20 at two under par.
With this being a horrific course stylistically for Tom Hoge, it leaves Matthieu Pavon as the only realistic threat to beat Pendrith on Friday. Considering he lost strokes with his approach play in the opening round, I think this group is Pendrith's to lose.
Scottie Scheffler +140 vs. Schauffele/McIlroy
Scheffler was the only one in the "supergroup" who put together a successful round on Thursday, getting in at -2. Despite having frustrations with mud balls, he still gained significant strokes off the tee and around the greens, which gives me confidence that he still has his "A" game this week.
Meanwhile, both Schauffele and McIlroy lost strokes in multiple areas and will need see significant improves on Friday if they want to compete with Scheffler. I price Scheffler at +120 to win this group in Round 2 so I'll jump at the bet with a +140 price tag.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!