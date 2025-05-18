PGA Championship Live Odds: Scottie Scheffler Set as Monster Betting Favorite to Win Another Major
Scottie Scheffler put together a flawless final few holes at the PGA Championship to pull away from the pack and grab a three-stroke lead heading into the final round.
Unsurprisingly, he’s set as a big betting favorite to win another Major Championship.
Scheffler, sitting at 11 under par overall and three shots ahead of Alex Noren, is -450 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the PGA Championship. Noren, at 8 under, is next closest on the oddsboard but is all the way down at +1800. Two-time major champion Jon Rahm is 6 under overall and is the next closest at +2200.
For perspective, the implied probability of a -450 bet is 81.8%, while +1800 is and +2200 is 5.3% and 4.3% respectively. Odds makers are telling you it would be surprising if Scheffler doesn’t win.
How Many Majors Does Scottie Scheffler Have?
Scheffler has won two majors, both at the Masters. He’s still looking for his first major outside of Augusta.
Scheffler has finished in the top 10 at four previous PGA Championships but has never held the 54-hole lead. He held the 54-hole lead at both of his Masters wins in 2022 and 2024 and converted both into wins. At the PGA Championship, 13 of the last 14 winners held the lead or were within two shots of the lead after 54 holes. That means if Scheffler loses, recent history will be broken.
How Many Majors Does Jon Rahm Have?
Rahm feels like the only player who can hunt down Scheffler at this point. He’s won two majors, the Masters and U.S. Open, but hasn’t been in contention at another major since moving to LIV two seasons ago.
He put together a brilliant third round, making seven birdies and shooting a 4-under 67 to give himself a chance. The problem was that Scheffler shot a 65 and pulled away late. He'll probably have to make seven birdies again, plus no bogeys, to give himself a real chance.
Scheffler was 5 under over his last five holes, including a sensational eagle on the par-4 14th. He birdied the difficult par-3 17th and par-4 18th, where he hit out of a divot from 166 yards and stuck it to nine feet from the hole.
That might have sealed the championship.
Despite a strong performance at previous PGA Championships and U.S. Opens, Scheffler has struggled to win later in the season. Before last year, Scheffler had never won an event past April on the calendar. He put that narrative to bed with an epic 2024 season, winning nine times, including the Olympic gold in August.
His 2025 started slowly after a holiday cooking accident led to a cut on his hand that sidelined him until February. That led to some uneven play to start, but he won the Byron Nelson in his previous event and has put on a ball-striking display over his last two rounds at Quail Hollow.
He's paired with Noren, a player who just returned from his own injury last week, in the final round.
Here are the live odds to win the PGA Championship, with odds via FanDuel. Everyone below this list is +100000. Even several players on this list have such long odds that they’re not expected to be a factor.
PGA Championship Live Odds
- Scottie Scheffler -450
- Alex Noren +1800
- Jon Rahm +2200
- Bryson DeChambeau +3000
- J.T. Poston +3000
- Davis Riley +3500
- Si Woo Kim +5500
- Jhonattan Vegas +10000
- Tony Finau +11000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +11000
- Keegan Bradley +11000
- Matthieu Pavon +25000
- Adam Scott +30000
- Matt Wallace +50000
- Garrick Higgo +50000
- Joe Highsmith +60000
- Denny McCarthy +75000
- Ryan Fox +75000
