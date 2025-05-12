PGA Championship Odds (Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau Top Odds List)
With the Truist Championship now in the books, it's officially time to look ahead to the second major of the season, the PGA Championship.
There are plenty of storylines to dig into as the best golfers in the world head to Quail Hollow. Can Jordan Spieth complete the career grand slam? Will Rory McIlroy win a second straight major after finally getting a win at the Masters? Is Scottie Scheffler going to win his third major?
As you'd likely expect, McIlroy and Scheffler top the odds list heading into this week's action, but Bryson DeChambeau is on their heels, a clear third option in the betting market.
PGA Championship odds
Top 20 odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +450
- Rory McIlroy +500
- Bryson DeChambeau +1100
- Ludvig Aberg +1800
- Collin Morikawa +2000
- Jon Rahm +2000
- Justin Thomas +2000
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Joaquin Niemann +3300
- Patrick Cantlay +3300
- Hideki Matsuyama +3300
- Brooks Koepka +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4000
- Tyrrell Hatton +4000
- Viktor Hovland +4000
- Jordan Spieth +4500
- Cam Smith +5000
- Shane Lowry +5000
- Sepp Straka +6000
- Patrick Reed +6600
McIlroy vs. Scheffler vs. DeChambeau at Quail Hollow
Scheffler, after his first win of the season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, became the betting favorite to win the PGA Championship at +450, an implied probability of 18.18%. McIlroy is right behind him on the odds list at +500. After the Masters champion, there's a significant gap, but then DeChambeau is slotted in as the clear third name on the list at +1100. After him, there's another drop off before the rest of the odds board, with Ludvig Aberg leading that group at +1800.
Not only are Scheffler, McIlroy, and DeChambeau the best golfers on the planet right now, but Quail Hollow is a course that fits all of their games to perfection. This course demands dominance off the tee, and these are the three best drivers on the planet. They also rank first, second, and third in true strokes gained tee to green over the past six months, according to DataGolf.com.
All three of those golfers are also coming into this event in fantastic form. McIlroy won the Masters, Scheffler won the CJ Cup, and DeChambeau won the most recent LIV event last weekend in Korea.
I'd be surprised if this week's winner isn't one of those three golfers. Someone else in the field is going to have to play the best tournament of their career to keep pace with the Big 3.
