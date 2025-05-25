Phillies vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, May 25
The Philadelphia Phillies have won nine games in a row to take over the top spot in the NL East, and they’ll look to keep that going in their series finale against the A’s on Sunday.
The A’s are currently enduring an 11-game losing streak, and they’ve dropped the first two games of this series. Now, oddsmakers have the A’s set as sizable home underdogs against Jesus Luzardo (1.95 ERA) and the Phils.
The A’s will counter with Gunnar Hoglund, but he has not fared that well in 2025, leading the A’s to a 1-3 record in his four appearances.
Here’s a full breakdown of this afternoon matchup, including the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction.
Phillies vs. A’s Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (-115)
- A’s +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Phillies: -180
- A’s: +150
Total
- 10 (Over -108/Under -112)
Phillies vs. A’s Probable Pitchers
- Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (5-0, 1.95 ERA)
- A’s: Gunnar Hoglund (1-2, 5.06 ERA)
Phillies vs. A’s How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, May 25
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Phillies record: 34-18
- A’s record: 22-31
Phillies vs. A’s Best MLB Prop Bets
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jesus Luzardo UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-165)
This is a pretty simple prop to bet, since Luzardo ranks in the 78th percentile in expected ERA and has allowed two or fewer earned runs in nine of his 10 starts in 2025.
Overall, the Phillies lefty has a 1.95 ERA this season.
The A’s are just 18th in MLB in runs scored over the last 15 days, and they’ve dropped 11 games in a row. So, I have a hard time believing that they’ll get to Luzardo, who isn’t allowing many baserunners this season (1.15 WHIP).
Phillies vs. A’s Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting's MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Phillies are the bet to make on Sunday:
The A’s have dropped 11 games in a row to fall into last place in the AL West, and they have a tough task ahead of them on Sunday against the surging Philadelphia Phillies.
Philly is in first place in the NL East and has won nine games in a row, including back-to-back games to open this series.
Despite that, the Phillies are just -180 favorites with lefty Jesus Luzardo on the bump in the series finale.
Luzardo has been terrific in 2025, leading the Phils to a 8-2 record in his 10 starts while posting a 1.95 ERA. He has yet to allow more than three runs in a single start and ranks in the 78th percentile in expected ERA this season.
The A’s will counter with Gunnar Hoglund on the mound, and the righty has a 5.06 ERA across four outings.
While Hoglund only allowed three runs across his first two outings this season, he’s given up nine over his last two.
I can’t trust this sputtering A’s team to win the series finale given this pitching matchup.
Pick: Phillies Moneyline (-180 at DraftKings)
