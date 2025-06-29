Phillies vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, June 29
The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves have split the first two games of their weekend series, setting up an exciting series finale on Sunday.
The Phillies are set as road underdogs with Ranger Suarez on the mound, but he’s been lights out over his last seven starts, allowing one or fewer earned runs in six of them.
Atlanta will counter with Spencer Strider (4.07 ERA) on Sunday, as the righty looks to build on a strong three-outing stretch where he’s given up just 10 hits and four earned runs. The Braves would love to pick up a win on Sunday, as they currently are 9.5 games back of the Phillies in the NL East standings.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and my prediction for Sunday’s afternoon matchup between these division rivals.
Phillies vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Phillies +1.5 (-173)
- Braves -1.5 (+141)
Moneyline
- Phillies: +122
- Braves: -148
Total
- 8.5 (Over -106/Under -115)
Phillies vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Ranger Suarez (6-2, 2.08 ERA)
- Atlanta: Spencer Strider (3-5, 4.07 ERA)
Phillies vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 29
- Time: 1:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSO, NBCS-PH
- Phillies record: 48-35
- Braves record: 38-44
Phillies vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Ranger Suarez OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-145)
This season, the Braves rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game (8.52), setting up a great matchup for Suarez and this Philadelphia pitching staff.
Suarez enters Sunday’s outing with 59 strikeouts in 65.0 innings of work, and he’s punched out at least five batters in nine of his 10 starts. So, this prop is set shockingly low on Sunday.
Suarez pitched six shoutout innings against the Braves earlier this season and recorded eight K’s. He’s also worked at least seven innings in four consecutive starts, which really raises his ceiling when it comes to this prop.
Phillies vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets why the UNDER could be worth a look in the series finale on Sunday:
One of the better pitching matchups on Sunday will take place in Atlanta, as Spencer Strider takes the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies and lefty Ranger Suarez.
Suarez enters this start with a 2.08 ERA, allowing one of fewer earned runs in seven of his 10 starts this season and six of his last seven outings. The lefty has thrown at least seven innings in each of his last four starts, allowing just four total runs.
Meanwhile, Strider has also been pretty solid as of late, lowering his ERA from 5.40 to 4.07 over his last four outings. Strider held Philly to just one run in 4.2 innings earlier this season, and he’s given up just four runs and 10 hits over his last three outings.
The Braves are one of the best UNDER teams in MLB (45-32-5), and they rank 22nd in OPS and 24th in runs scored this season offensively.
I think we’re primed for another low-scoring affair in this series finale.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
