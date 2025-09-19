Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 19
The Arizona Diamondbacks are hoping to stay alive in the NL Wild Card race as they welcome the Phillies for a weekend series.
The Phillies are coming off a 5-0 shutout loss after winning 15 of their previous 19 games, including eight of nine. Arizona, too, is coming off a loss after winning four straight.
Can the Diamondbacks avoid a death rattle at home?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks on Friday night.
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+154)
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-190)
Moneyline
- Phillies +104
- Diamondbacks -126
Total
- 9.5 (Over -103/Under -117)
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Phillies: Taijuan Walker (5-8, 4.17 ERA)
- Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (7-3, 3.34 ERA)
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 19
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, ARID, MLB
- Phillies record: 91-62
- Diamondbacks record: 77-76
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet
Harrison Bader Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-146)
Harrison Bader has been everything the Phillies wanted and more since joining Philadelphia at the trade deadline.
After batting .258 with a .778 OPS to start the season in Minnesota, he’s hitting .331 with a .889 OPS with the Phillies. He’s also become their new leadoff hitter with Trea Turner on the shelf.
Bader has really come alive in September, batting .373 (25 for 67) with two home runs, 15 runs scored, and nine RBI. He’s gone Over 1.5 HRR in seven of his last 10 games and 13 of his last 20.
The Phillies outfielder has yet to face Nelson, but the Arizona starter has a .234 batting average against RHP (.212 overall). He should be able to get on base, and he’s regularly come around to score when he does.
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
The Diamondbacks are the more desperate team, have the better pitcher on the mound, and are at home. It’s hard to not bet on the Phillies when they’re underdogs against a non-playoff team, though.
Having said all of that, we’re going to go with the Diamondbacks at home. The Phillies are planning on using a combination of Taijuan Walker and Walker Buehler (Taijuan Walker Buehler, if you will) to start the game, and those experiments tend to end poorly.
Philadelphia is beat up, and while it still has playoff seeding to play for, it should play it conservatively this weekend in Arizona.
Pick: Diamondbacks moneyline (-126)
