Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for NLDS Game 4
The Philadelphia Phillies look to stave off elimination yet again after a big 8-2 win in Game 3 on Wednesday night.
Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez combined for seven innings of one-run ball, and the Phillies chased Yoshinobu Yamamoto after just four innings in the victory.
It’ll be Phillies Game 1 starter Cristopher Sanchez getting the nod in Game 4, while the Dodgers give Tyler Glasnow his first start of the series.
Can the Phillies build on their momentum to force a Game 5?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Dodgers on Thursday night.
Phillies vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Phillies +1.5 (-194)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+158)
Moneyline
- Phillies +108
- Dodgers -132
Total
- 8 (Over -103/Under -118)
Phillies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Phillies: Christopher Sanchez (13-5, 2.50 ERA)
- Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.19 ERA)
Phillies vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 9
- Time: 6:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Phillies record: 96-66 (1-2)
- Dodgers record: 93-69 (4-1)
Phillies vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cristopher Sanchez OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-108)
Cristopher Sanchez started the series strong for the Phillies with eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings, which is his exact line from his final regular season start as well. Sanchez has now had at least six strikeouts in five straight starts, including that Game 1 outing.
That string of starts from Sanchez includes a regular season start at Dodger Stadium back on September 16, when he went seven innings and struck out six Los Angeles batters.
Sanchez racked up 212 strikeouts in 202 innings this season, going over the 5.5 strikeout mark in 21 of his 32 starts. Perhaps the oddsmakers think he’ll have a short leash in Game 4, but he completed six innings in 24 of his 32 regular season starts as well.
It’s an unusual 3 p.m. local start time at Dodger Stadium, so we could see some shadows impact batters’ vision as well.
I’ll take Sanchez to get at least six strikeouts again at this pick’em price.
Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
I broke down my best bet for this game in SI Betting’s daily column, Walk-Off Wagers:
The Phillies turned the tide on Wednesday night and now have a chance to build on that momentum in Game 4. And for the first time in this series, Philadelphia has a distinct advantage on the mound.
Cristopher Sanchez is slated to start for the Phils after pitching five strong innings in Game 1 before giving up two earned runs in the sixth inning. He racked up eight strikeouts in that game while allowing four hits and two walks.
Shohei Ohtani got the start in Game 1 opposing Sanchez, but it will be Tyler Glasnow on Thursday night. The righthander got five outs in Game 1, allowing two hits and two walks but no runs while striking out two. He started once against the Phillies this season, allowing five runs on two hits and five walks in just two innings of work back in April.
The Dodgers were much better against right-handed starters (68-46) than southpaws (25-23) this season, and Sanchez is one of the best lefties in the game right now.
I’ll take the Phillies as underdogs to keep the momentum going and force a Game 5 in Philadelphia on Saturday night.
Pick: Phillies moneyline (+108)
