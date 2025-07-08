Phillies vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 8
The Philadelphia Phillies are holding on to a slim one game lead atop the NL East heading into tonight's game against the San Francisco Giants and you can be assured it's going to be a tight division race for the rest of the season.
They'll look to bounce back after a 3-1 loss to the Giants on Monday night. The Giants are holding on to the final spot in the National League wild card race, but are six games back from the Dodgers in the NL West. They'll have to fight tooth and nail to make this year's playoffs.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this National League showdown.
Phillies vs. Giants Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Phillies +1.5 (-170)
- Giants -1.5 (+139)
Moneyline
- Phillies +127
- Giants -155
Total
- Over 8.5 (-105)
- Under 8.5 (-115)
Phillies vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Taijuan Walker, RHP (3-5, 3.64 ERA)
- San Francisco: Robbie Ray, LHP (9-3, 2.68 ERA)
Phillies vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 7
- Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, NBCS BA
- Phillies Record: 53-38
- Giants Record: 50-42
Phillies vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Taijuan Walker OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-130) via DraftKings
In today's edition of Painting Corners, I broke down why I'm betting on Taijuan Walker to allow at least two walks tonight:
Taijuan Walker continues to struggle with his command this season, averaging 3.6 walks per nine innings pitched this season. Tonight, he gets the start for the Phillies against the Giants, who have a 9.9% walk rate over the past 30 days, which is the highest rate in the Majors in that time frame.
Let's bet Walker to allow at least two walks again tonight.
Phillies vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
The Giants have the clear pitching advantage in this matchup. Not only is Robbie Ray (2.68 ERA) the better starter compared to Walker (3.64 ERA), but the Giants have the one of the best bullpens in baseball as well.
Usually the Phillies would have the significant offensive advantage in this matchup, but that's not so much the case tonight. The Phillies offense has sputtered of late, ranking just 18th in OPS over the past 30 days, only slightly ahead of the Giants, who come in at 21st.
With that being the case, the Giants' pitching is enough to make them the side to back tonight.
Pick: Giants -155 via DraftKings
