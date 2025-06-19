Phillies vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 19
The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 series lead against the Miami marlins on Wednesday night and now have a chance to win the four-game series tonight.
The Phillies are just one game behind the Mets in the NL East, who have lost five-straight, so this is a prime opportunity to re-take the division lead that Philadelphia won't want to pass up.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.
Phillies vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+118)
- Marlins +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline
- Phillies -144
- Marlins +122
Total
- Over 7.5 (-115)
- Under 7.5 (-105)
Phillies vs. Marlins How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 19
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBCSP
- Phillies Record: 44-30
- Marlins Record: 29-43
Phillies vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez, LHP (5-2, 3.05 ERA)
- Miami: Edward Cabrera, RHP (2-2, 4.10 ERA)
Phillies vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cristopher Sanchez UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-106) via FanDuel
In today's edition of Painting Corners, I broke down why I'm taking the UNDER on Cristopher Sanchez's strikeout total:
The Marlins are another team that has done well not striking out lately, ranking fourth in strikeout rate over the past 30 days at 18.7%. They're also seventh in strikeout rate against left-handed pitchers for the entire season at 20.9%.
Tonight, they'll take on a lefty starter in Cristopher Sanchez. He has struck out 6+ batters just once in his last four starts. Let's bet on him to fail reaching this number again tonight.
Phillies vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
I'm going to take a shot on betting the Marlins as underdogs in this spot. Miami has been solid against left-handed pitchers this season, ranking 13th in the Majors in OPS against left-handed pitchers. That could be big for them tonight when they take on a lefty in Cristopher Sanchez, whose 3.24 FIP and 1.243 WHIP indicates we could see some regression from him in the coming weeks.
Edward Cabrera has been a shining spot on the Marlins' rotation, sporting a solid 4.10 ERA in 11 starts and has allowed just three earned runs across his most recent 18.1 innings pitched. Backing him and the Marlins could be backing the hot arm in a Phillies team that is outside the top 10 in OPS over the past 30 days.
Give me Miami as a home 'dog tonight.
Pick: Marlins +122 (via FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!