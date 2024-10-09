Phillies vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for NLDS Game 4
Following a 7-2 win against the Phillies in Game 3, the Mets are on the brink of making the NLCS for the first time since 2015.
Can New York close it out on Wednesday at home? The team has a potent Phillies lineup in its way as well as left-hander Ranger Suarez as the Mets counter with veteran southpaw Jose Quintana. Who has the edge in the battle of lefties?
Let's get you set for the pivotal Game 4 here.
Phillies vs. Mets Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Phillies: -1.5 (+164)
- Mets: +1.5 (-200)
Moneyline
- Phillies: -104
- Mets: -112
Total: 7.5 (Over +102/Under -124)
Phillies vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 9th
- Game Time: 5:08 EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Mets Lead 2-1
Phillies vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
Phillies: Ranger Suarez (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Mets: Jose Quintana (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Phillies vs. Mets Key Players to Watch
Nick Castellanos: The Mets continue to pitch around Bryce Harper in the three-hole of the lineup, which is putting a ton of pressure on Castellanos to perform. While he was clutch in Game 2, hitting a game-tying home run and a walk-off single, Castellanos is two-for-eight in the two losses. What the cleanup hitter does for the Phillies will likely be a barometer of how the team is doing.
Mark Vientos: Vientos has been on a tear in the first three games of the series, flashing his improved glove in the field and batting .583 with five runs batted in. With Francisco Lindor’s keen eye to get on base, Vientos has been moving the lineup along in the two-spot. Can he keep it rolling at home?
Phillies vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
A pair of lefties toe the rubber in this win-or-go scenario for the Phillies.
Each lineup has been fantastic during the regular season against lefty pitching, both teams rank inside the top five in OPS against southpaws, so both teams can be in line for big outings at the dish.
For the Mets, Jose Quintana was stellar in the team’s come-from-behind win against the Brewers in Game 3 of the NLDS, pitching six shutout innings. Meanwhile, the Mets lineup bolsters a below-average OPS against Phillies starter Ranger Saurez, so what gives?
I’ll side with the over in this game at a lowly mark of seven.
The Mets may be quick to pull Quintana in hopes of putting this series away at Citi Field and having a fully rested bullpen to attack the Phillies lineup. However, the Mets' set of relievers have been shaky in the postseason thus far, allowing 11 earned runs across the six games.
On the other side, it’s all hands on deck for the Phillies, but the bullpen could be taxed after extended use for the entire unit through three games. Can the Mets break this game open late?
PICK: OVER 7
