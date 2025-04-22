Phillies vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 22
The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are the two top teams in the NL East right now, and New York took the opening game of their early-week series on Monday.
On Tuesday, Philly will look to get back on track with lefty Cristopher Sanchez (2.61 ERA) on the mound against Mets starter Griffin Canning (3.43 ERA), who has gotten off to a strong start in his first season with the franchise.
Oddsmakers have set Philly as a road favorite in this matchup, but the Mets are one of the hottest teams in baseball, winning five games in a row. That’s moved their World Series odds down at some sportsbooks, including a move from +1400 to +1100 at BetMGM.
Here’s a breakdown of Tuesday’s matchup, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this NL East battle.
Phillies vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+130)
- Mets +1.5 (-155)
Moneyline
- Phillies: -135
- Mets: +114
Total
- 8 (Over -105/Under -115)
Phillies vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez (2-0, 2.96 ERA)
- New York: Griffin Canning (2-1, 3.43 ERA)
Phillies vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 22
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Phillies record: 13-10
- Mets record: 16-7
Phillies vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets
Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Pete Alonso is worth a look on Tuesday night:
Mets star Pete Alonso has six homers and is hitting .341 this season heading into a Tuesday night matchup with Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies.
While Alonso has just four hits against Sanchez in his career, one of them is a home run. And, Sanchez has allowed four homers in four starts this season despite posting an impressive 2.96 ERA.
Alonso is crushing left-handed pitching in 2025, posting a slash line of .400/.526/.800 to go with one home run in just 15 at bats. Any time a lefty is on the mound right now, he’s a threat to go deep.
Phillies vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
This season, the Mets are the No. 2 team at hitting the UNDER, going 15-8 in their 23 matchups.
I think that holds up once again on Tuesday, as both Sanchez and Canning have pitched well in the 2025 season.
Both starters have just one game where they allowed more than three earned runs, and Sanchez (2.61 ERA) and Canning (3.43 ERA) have led their teams to a combined 7-1 record.
Rather than pick a side, I think we can expect the starting pitching to win out once again on Tuesday. While the Phillies’ bullpen is a major concern (29th in bullpen ERA), it took a four-run ninth inning by Philadelphia to finish with nine runs in the series opener on Monday.
I’ll trust Canning and Sanchez to stay hot on Tuesday.
Pick: UNDER 8 (-115 at DraftKings)
