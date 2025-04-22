Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Pete Alonso, James Wood on Tuesday)
Tuesday’s MLB action features a loaded slate of 15 games with plenty of hitters to consider betting on to hit a home run.
While it may be tough to narrow things down – especially when it comes to finding the players with some of the best matchups – that’s where the SI Betting team comes in.
Every day, we aim to give out some winners in the home run market, and while predicting homers is tough, it can lead to a solid payout when they do come through.
On Tuesday, there are a few pitchers that I’m looking to fade and one New York Mets slugger that I think can continue his red hot start to the season against a familiar opponent.
Here’s a full explanation of each of my picks for Tuesday, April 22.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, April 22
- Josh Naylor to Hit a Home Run (+500)
- Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+425)
- James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+475)
Josh Naylor to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Josh Naylor has a great matchup against Tampa Bay Rays starter Zack Littell, who has given up six homers in four starts this season, posting a 5.48 ERA in the process.
Littell was tagged for four long balls in one game earlier this season, and he’s given up 23 hits and 14 runs in 23 innings of work.
That sets up well for Naylor, who is mashing against right-handed pitching in 2025. The Arizona first baseman has a slash line of .379/.456/.672 against righties, smacking all four of his long balls this season against them.
He’s worth a look on Tuesday night with Littell struggling.
Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Mets star Pete Alonso has six homers and is hitting .341 this season heading into a Tuesday night matchup with Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies.
While Alonso has just four hits against Sanchez in his career, one of them is a home run. And, Sanchez has allowed four homers in four starts this season despite posting an impressive 2.96 ERA.
Alonso is crushing left-handed pitching in 2025, posting a slash line of .400/.526/.800 to go with one home run in just 15 at bats. Any time a lefty is on the mound right now, he’s a threat to go deep.
James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+475)
Washington Nationals rising star James Wood already has seven home runs in the 2025 season, and he has a solid matchup on Tuesday night at home against the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer.
Kremer, who has a 6.41 ERA this season, has already allowed five homers in four starts. Not only that, but he’s been knocked around in general, giving up 25 hits across just 19.2 innings of work.
That sets up well for the Nationals offense and Wood, who has been a homer machine this season. Wood already has gone deep four times against right-handed pitching despite a .204 batting average.
Overall, he has an OPS of .861 in the 2025 season. In a favorable matchup, he’s worth a shot at this price tonight.
