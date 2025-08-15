Phillies vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 15
The Washington Nationals upset the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, beating them by a final score of 3-2. The Phillies are now losers of three straight games.
Fortunately for them, the Mets have also been losing, which means the Phillies have hung on to a five-game lead in the NL East, but if the Phillies want a first-round BYE or even the No. 1 seed in the National League, they need to find some momentum this month.
They'll try to bounce back with a win tonight when they face the Nationals in the second game of a three-game series. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Friday night's showdown.
Phillies vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (-110)
- Nationals +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Phillies -185
- Nationals +150
Total
- Over 8 (-105)
- Under 8 (-115)
Phillies vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler, RHP (10-5, 2.68 ERA)
- Washington: MacKenzie Gore, LHP (5-12, 4.09 ERA)
Phillies vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 15
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, MASN
- Phillies Record: 69-52
- Nationals Record: 49-72
Phillies vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bryce Harper Home Run (+400) via BetMGM
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why Bryce Harper is a great bet to hit a home run tonight:
Bryce Harper is seeking his 19th home run of the season, and he's in a great spot to get it tonight. Eight of his 10 home runs this season have come against left-handed pitchers, and his slugging percentage is .500 against lefties compared to .478 against righties. Tonight, he and the Phillies will take on a lefty starter in MacKenzie Gore of the Washington Nationals, who has allowed 1.2 home runs per nine innings pitched this season.
Phillies vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
With Zack Wheeler (2.68 ERA) on the mound, it's time for the Phillies to wake up and get a win. Philadelphia has a significant advantage on the mound tonight with MacKenzie Gore (4.09 ERA) getting the start for the Nationals.
Wheeler has already faced the Nationals twice this season, sporting a 2.13 ERA against them while also allowing a batting average of just .163.
The Phillies, despite a losing streak, rank ninth in the Majors in OPS at .758 since the All-Star Break. The Nationals are 26th in that stat in the same time frame. I'll back the Phillies to win with margin tonight.
Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-110) via BetMGM
