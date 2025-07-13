Phillies vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, July 13
The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are fighting for position in the NL wild card race on Sunday, although Philadelphia is just half-a-game behind the New York Mets in the NL East standings.
Both teams will send one of their top starters to the mound on Sunday, as Cristopher Sanchez (2.59 ERA) gets the ball against San Diego’s Nick Pivetta (3.07 ERA).
While both starters have led their teams to a bunch of wins in 2025, I think there is a way to back both of them in the betting market on Sunday.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s action.
Phillies vs. Padres Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Phillies -1.5 (+129)
- Padres +1.5 (-158)
Moneyline
- Phillies: -132
- Padres: +108
Total
- 7 (Over -125/Under +103)
Phillies vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez (7-2, 2.59 ERA)
- San Diego: Nick Pivetta (9-2, 3.07 ERA)
Phillies vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 13
- Time: 4:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): SDPA, NBCS-PH
- Phillies record: 54-41
- Padres record: 52-43
Phillies vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Christopher Sanchez UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-150)
So far this season, Sanchez has walked just 29 batters in 107.2 innings of work, and in his last five starts, he’s only walked one batter.
The Padres are just 17th in MLB in walks drawn this season, and Sanchez ranks in the 75th percentile in walk percentage. Overall, he has eight starts with less than two walks allowed, and given his recent success with his control, I think he’s worth a shot at this number on Sunday.
Phillies vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the UNDER is the play to make in this NL clash:
Both the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres have starters that are in the midst of strong 2025 seasons on the mound for their series finale on Sunday.
Cristopher Sanchez (2.59 ERA) has led the Phillies to a 13-5 record in his 18 outings while Nick Pivetta (3.07 ERA) has led the Padres to a 12-6 record in his 18 starts.
These are two of the best UNDER teams in MLB – San Diego is 53-39-3 while Philly is 52-39-4 – so I’m looking to the total for Sunday’s action.
Sanchez has allowed more than three earned runs in just one of his 18 starts this season, and Pivetta has kept opponents in check as well, allowing four or more runs in just four of his 18 outings.
Plus, the Padres have the No. 2 bullpen ERA (3.20) in MLB this season. Unless one of these starters gets knocked out early, I think we’re in line for a low-scoring pitcher’s duel in this series finale.
Pick: UNDER 7 (+103 at DraftKings)
