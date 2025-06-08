Phillies vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, June 8
Paul Skenes is on the mound for the 14th time in the 2025 season on Sunday as the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Philadelphia Phillies in their series finale.
The Phillies have lost four games in a row, slipping to 3.5 games back of the New York Mets in the AL East standings.
On Sunday, they’re set as underdogs against Skenes, who held them to just one run in eight innings back on May 18.
Can the Pirates ace turn in another dominant performance?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s series finale.
Phillies vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+182)
- Pirates +1.5 (-225)
Moneyline
- Phillies: +103
- Pirates: -125
Total
- 6.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Phillies vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez (5-1, 3.15 ERA)
- Pittsburgh: Paul Skenes (4-6, 2.05 ERA)
Phillies vs. Pirates How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 8
- Time: 1:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: PNC Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, SportsNet PT, NBCS-PH
- Phillies record: 37-27
- Pirates record: 25-40
Phillies vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bets
Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet
- Paul Skenes UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (+115)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why Paul Skenes is worth a bet on Sunday:
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has been terrific in 2025, posting a 2.05 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP through 13 starts.
Skenes ranks in the 95th percentile in expected ERA and 90th percentile in expected batting average against entering Sunday’s outing against the Philadelphia Phillies.
In a start on May 18 against Philadelphia, Skenes spun eight innings of three-hit, one-run ball – one of his best showings of the season.
I’m buying the UNDER on his hits allowed prop – which is set at plus money – against this Phillies offense on Sunday. Skenes is allowing just 5.8 hits per nine innings this season, which is the best mark in the National League.
He also has given up four or fewer hits in eight of his 13 starts, including each of his last four. At this price, Skenes is worth a look in the prop market on Sunday.
Phillies vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
Both Skenes and Sanchez have been great in the 2025 season, as Skenes sits in the 95th percentile in expected ERA and Sanchez has allowed three or fewer runs in 11 of his 12 outings in 2025.
I love the UNDER early on in this game, as Skenes allowed just three hits and one run across eight innings in his last outing against the Phillies, and the Pirates have one of the worst offenses in baseball.
Pittsburgh is 27th in OPS, 29th in runs scored and 25th in hits in the 2025 campaign. That simply won’t cut it against Sanchez, who has led the Phillies to a 10-2 record in his 12 outings.
I love the UNDER in the early innings between these two squads.
Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 3.5 (-154 at DraftKings)
