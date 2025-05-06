Phillies vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 6
A terrific pitching matchup is taking place on Tuesday night as Zack Wheeler and Drew Rasmussen face off in the Philadelphia Phillies-Tampa Bay Rays clash on Tuesday.
Tampa Bay is set as a home underdog in this game, and it has struggled in Rasmussen’s outings, going 2-4, despite him posting a sub-3.00 ERA.
The Phillies are 4-3 in Wheeler’s seven starts, but he’s pitched well, allowing two or fewer earned runs in five of his seven outings.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday night.
Phillies vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+140)
- Rays +1.5 (-166)
Moneyline
- Phillies: -122
- Rays: +102
Total
- 8 (Over -102/Under -118)
Phillies vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler (2-1, 3.48 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Drew Rasmussen (1-2, 2.64 ERA)
Phillies vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 6
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSUN, NBCS-PH
- Phillies record: 19-15
- Rays record: 16-18
Phillies vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Zack Wheeler OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)
This season, Zack Wheeler has six starts with seven or more strikeouts, averaging 11.7 punchouts per nine innings.
His advanced numbers are really impressive as well, as he ranks in the 93rd percentile in strikeout percentage and 83rd percentile in whiff percentage, per Statcast.
The Rays have not done a great job avoiding the strikeout this season, ranking 18th in MLB in K’s per game at 8.41.
Phillies vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared my favorite bet for this game – a first inning play – in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column:
Who doesn’t love a little no run first inning bet?
Two of the better pitchers in the league this season are on the mound on Tuesday night as the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Tampa Bay Rays.
Zack Wheeler (2-1. 3.48 ERA) takes on Drew Rasmussen (1-2, 2.64 ERA), and there is an intriguing NRFI trend with Wheeler.
Through seven starts, Wheeler is a perfect 7-0 when it comes to avoiding a first inning run, allowing just one first inning hit and holding opponents to a .046 batting average in the opening frame this season.
Rasmussen hasn’t been nearly as good, as he’s put a 4.50 ERA together in the first inning.
Tampa Bay is just 21st in MLB in first inning runs per game, but the Phillies are fourth. I’m putting some faith in Rasmussen to rebound from some of his opening frame struggles to hit this bet on Tuesday.
Pick: Phillies-Rays No Run First Inning (-155 at DraftKings)
