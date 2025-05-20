Phillies vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 20
The Philadelphia Phillies are rolling right now, winning four games in a row to move into first place in the NL East.
They picked up a win over the lowly Colorado Rockies on Monday, and they’re heavily favored to do so again on Tuesday night. Philly is a -285 favorite in the latest odds at DraftKings, and the Rockies (8-39 this season) have one of their worst pitchers in Antonio Senzatela (6.39 ERA) on the mound.
Philadelphia will counter with lefty Jesus Luzardo, who has been lights out in 2025, posting a 2.00 ERA.
Can the Phillies win big and help bettors that want to back them on the run line?
Here’s a full breakdown, including the latest odds, player props to bet and my prediction for this National League clash.
Phillies vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (-192)
- Rockies +1.5 (+160)
Moneyline
- Phillies: -285
- Rockies: +230
Total
- 10.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Phillies vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Jesus Luzardo (4-0, 2.00 ERA)
- Colorado: Antonio Senzatela (1-7, 6.39 ERA)
Phillies vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 20
- Time: 8:40 p.m, EST
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): COLR, NBCS-PH
- Phillies record: 29-18
- Rockies record: 8-39
Phillies vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Harper has an ideal matchup on Tuesday night, and I shared in today’s best home run picks for SI Betting why he is a great bet to hit his eighth long ball of the season:
Bryce Harper and the Phillies have an ideal matchup for home runs on Tuesday night, as they’re taking on the Colorado Rockies at the homer-friendly Coors Field.
This season, Coors Field ranks 10th in MLB in home run mark at 105, meaning five percent more home runs than league average happen there, according to Statcast.
That’s great news for Harper, who has seven long balls in the 2025 season and has fared well against Tuesday’s starter for the Rockies, Antonio Senzatela.
In his career against Senzatela, Harper is hitting .333 with two homers and a double, posting a 1.244 OPS. Senzatela has also been one of the worst pitchers in baseball this season, especially when it comes to allowing baserunners.
The righty has a 1.99 WHIP this season, giving up 74 hits and nine homers in just nine outings (43.2 innings of work). He’s allowed all nine home runs over his last seven starts.
This is a great matchup for Harper to hit his eighth homer of the 2025 season.
Phillies vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
It’s never fun to lay this price on the run line, but the Phillies are a must bet in this pitching matchup against an eight-win Rockies squad.
Not only do the Rockies have the worst record in MLB, but they also are the worst team on the run line, going 16-31 (covering 34.0 percent of the time) in 2025.
Senzatela’s struggles have been well-documented, as he’s allowing nearly two baserunners per inning and has an 8.21 ERA over his last seven starts. The Rockies continue to trot him out there even though he’s allowed four or more earned runs in six of his nine outings in 2025.
Luzardo, on the other hand, has not allowed more than three earned runs in a single start this season.
Across the board offensively and defensively, the Phillies outrank this Rockies team that is dead last – or close to it – in just about every major statistical category. Don’t overthink this game with such a lopsided pitching matchup.
Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-192 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
