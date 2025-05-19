Phillies vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, May 19
The Philadelphia Phillies, riding high after a road sweep of the Pirates, head to Coors Field on Monday, May 19, to face the utterly pitiful Colorado Rockies. The Phillies, just half a game behind first place in the NL East, will send Cristopher Sánchez (4-1, 2.91 ERA) to the mound. Sánchez has been a standout in the Phillies' rotation, boasting 52 strikeouts over 43.1 innings this season.
The Rockies, who have yet to eclipse 10 wins in 2025, will counter with Tyler Freeman (0-6, 6.15 ERA), who like the rest of his pitching staff colleagues, has delivered some turbulent starts this season.
Let’s get down to business on where we can strike value in this lopsided meeting.
Phillies vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (-164)
- Rockies +1.5 (+146)
Moneyline
- Phillies (-275)
- Rockies (+225)
Total
- Over 10 (-105)
- Under 10 (-115)
Phillies vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Phillies: Christopher Sanchez (4-1, 2.91 ERA)
- Rockies: Tyler Freeman (0-6, 6.15 ERA)
Phillies vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 19
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, Rockies TV
- Phillies Record: 28-18
- Rockies Record: 8-38
Phillies vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Christopher Sanchez Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+120 at FanDuel)
Cristopher Sánchez has quietly become one of the most reliable and effective pitchers in baseball, and a big part of that growth has been his transformation into a legitimate strikeout threat. Once known primarily for inducing ground balls, the Phillies’ left-hander has added another dimension to his arsenal in 2025 by dramatically increasing his strikeout rate.
Sánchez has taken a big leap in his strikeout potency this year, now punching out 10.80 batters per nine. That jump is backed by a sharp 28.4% strikeout rate per Statcast, showing this isn’t just a fluke — it’s a sign of his evolution and confidence on the mound.
His ability to generate whiffs, especially from the left side, gives him a strong baseline to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in most starts. He’s already done so in five of his eight starts.
Colorado remains one of the most strikeout-prone lineups in the majors, featuring several hitters with high whiff rates. Coors Field isn’t pitcher-friendly, but all things considered, Sánchez’s recent display of command should allow him to carve through this vulnerable batting order.
SI’s Iain MacMillian took the over on Sanchez’s strikeouts prop in Monday’s MLB Best Bets column, and I have to agree with him.
Phillies vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
It seems too obvious: Take the run line on the contending team with sturdy offense against the game’s biggest statistical mess. But there is just nothing to support investing in this Rockies team right now.
No sense in breaking down Freeman as his Statcast profile is as cold as the Rocky Mountains.
Colorado ranks dead last or almost dead last across every major batting stat. More importantly, it is No. 30 in weighted runs created-plus, in which it has generated 33 less than the league average.
Philadelphia has the depth and experience to run up the scoreboard as a top-10 team in expected slug percentage.
The line has moved in the Rockies’ direction since early this morning, but the price is still too steep to take with ease. I’m adding an extra run to make up for it in what could be a bloodbath in the high altitude on Monday.
Pick: Phillies Alt Run Line -2.5 (-108 at FanDuel)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.