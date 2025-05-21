Phillies vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 21
The Colorado Rockies are an abysmal baseball team. At just 8-40, they have by far the worst record in Major League Baseball, including losing their first two games of their midweek series against the Philadelphia Phillies by a combined score of 16-7.
Even if it's going to be a lopsided affair, tonight's third game presents us some fun betting opportunities. Let's dive into them.
Phillies vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (-150)
- Rockies +1.5 (+125)
Moneyline
- Phillies -210
- Rockies +176
Total
- 11.5 (Over +100/Under -122)
Phillies vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 21
- Game Time: 8:40 PM EST
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, Rockies.TV
- Phillies Record: 30-18
- Rockies Record: 8-40
Phillies vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Taijuan Walker, RHP (1-3, 2.62 ERA)
- Colorado: Carson Palmquist, LHP (0-1, 11.25 ERA)
Phillies vs. Rockies Best Prop Bet
In today's edition of Painting Corners, I broke down why I'm backing Trea Turner to record at least one RBI:
Trea Turner has been far more affective against left-handed pitchers this season. His batting average improves from .288 against righties to .345 against lefties, which is the 16th best batting average against lefties in the Majors this season amongst all batters who have 40+ plate appearances against them. Tonight, he and the Phillies will face a lefty starter in Carson Palmquist, who allowed five earned runs in his first start this season.
I love that we can get plus-money on Turner to record at least one RBI against a lefty started at a hitter-friendly ball park.
Phillies vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
I rarely bet on a team to cover the run line and I especially don't do it at -150 odds, but now is the time to do it. The Rockies are a disgrace of a baseball team and now have a run differential of of -153, the worst run differential in baseball by 64 runs.
Things won't get any easier for them tonight with Carson Palmquist on the mound with his 11.25 ERA, especially considering he's facing off against Taijuan Walker with his 2.62 ERA.
The Phillies offense ranks inside the top 10 in OPS over the past 30 days and now they're coming into a game scoring a combined 16 runs in the first two games of this series. I expect them to win tonight's game in a similar fashion.
Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-150)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
