Pirates vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 23
Andrew Heaney and the Pittsburgh Pirates are looking to pick up their 10th win over the 2025 season on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels
The Angels are set as home favorites in this matchup, but they’ll need their starter Jack Kochanowicz to pitch much better than he has so far this season to pick up a win.
The Pirates have won just four of their last 10 games, but they have one of their better pitchers in Heaney on the bump for this contest.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s interleague contest.
Pirates vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Pirates +1.5 (-162)
- Angels -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Pirates: +124
- Angels: -148
Total
- 9 (Over -102/Under -118)
Pirates vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Pittsburgh: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 2.13 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Jack Kochanowicz (1-2, 6.20 ERA)
Pirates vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 23
- Time: 9:38 p.m. EST
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSW, SportsNet PT
- Pirates record: 9-15
- Angels record: 11-11
Pirates vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets
Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet
- Oneil Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+350)
Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Oneil Cruz is in a great spot to go deep tonight, something i broke down in today’s home run picks – Daily Dinger – here at SI:
Pittsburgh Pirates star Oneil Cruz has a solid matchup on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels and youngster Jack Kochanowicz, who enters this game with a 6.20 ERA.
Kochanowicz has allowed four homers in four starts this season, and the Angels’ bullpen has not been great either, posting a 5.45 ERA with 12 homers allowed in 2025.
That sets up well for Cruz, who has already smacked five homers on the season and is hitting .275 with a .608 slugging percentage (and all five of his homers) against right-handed pitching this season.
He’s worth a look at this price on Wednesday night.
Pirates vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
I am shocked to see the Angels favored in this game, as Kochanowicz has a 6.20 ERA in the 2025 season and the Los Angeles bullpen is equally as bad.
The Angels are just 28th in MLB in bullpen ERA (5.45) this season, and they’re going to have trouble keeping this Pittsburgh offense in check.
On the Pirates side, former Angels lefty Andrew Heaney has a bit of a revenge game in this matchup.
Heaney has a 2.13 ERA and 2.75 FIP in the 2025 campaign, allowing one or fewer earned runs in three of his four games.
The Pirates are in last in the NL Central, but I’m not buying the Angels in this matchup, as they’ve dropped seven of their last 10 games.
This is a great upset target on April 23.
Pick: Pirates Moneyline (+124 at DraftKings)
