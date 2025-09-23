Pirates vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 23
The Cincinnati Reds are hoping to hold strong in the NL Wild Card race as they host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game set.
Cincy has been red-hot, sweeping a four-game set against the Cubs after taking two of three in St. Louis. Pittsburgh is coming off back-to-back shutout wins over the Athletics, but that was preceded by a five-game losing streak.
Can the Reds stay hot at home?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Reds on Tuesday night.
Pirates vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Pirates +1.5 (-158)
- Reds -1.5 (+129)
Moneyline
- Pirates +134
- Reds -164
Total
- 8.5 (Over -110/-110)
Pirates vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Pirates: Johan Oviedo (2-0, 3.52 ERA)
- Reds: Brady Singer (14-10, 3.86 ERA)
Pirates vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, September 23
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): SNP, FDSNOH
- Pirates record: 67-89
- Reds record: 80-76
Pirates vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets
Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet
- Johan Oviedo OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-125)
Pirates starter Johan Oviedo has put together a solid season in Pittsburgh. He returned to the majors in August after a year-plus of rehabbing Tommy John surgery, and he hasn’t looked out of place.
The righthander has 32 strikeouts in 30.2 innings this season, and this five-strikeout mark is one he’s hit in over half of his starts. He’s had at least five strikeouts in four of seven starts, but his first outing back from injury he was limited to just 42 pitches but still struck out three in one inning of work.
The Reds strike out 8.67 times per game, which is ninth-most in the league, and the Pirates should let Oviedo go at least five innings in his final start of the season.
Pirates vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
While Oviedo should be able to rack up the strikeouts, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the Pirates will come away victorious.
The Reds are an impressive 44-34 at home this season while the Pirates are a pitiful 23-52 on the road. Cincy swept the Pirates at home back in April, but Pittsburgh managed a winning record at PNC Park against the Reds.
Now back at Great American Ball Park with a playoff spot in sight, Cincinnati should be seeing red as they host the lowly Pirates.
All three wins in that April series were by at least two runs, so we’re going with the run line in a big game for the Reds.
Pick: Reds -1.5 (+129)
