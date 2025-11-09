Pistons vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 9
The Philadelphia 76ers moved to 6-3 in the 2025 season on Saturday night, knocking off the Toronto Raptors, but they have a quick turnaround on Sunday against the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons.
Detroit has won five games in a row and is off to a 7-2 start behind All-Star guard Cade Cunningham, who is averaging 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game.
Oddsmakers have set the Pistons as road favorites in this matchup, as the 76ers are expected to sit Joel Embiid on the second night of a back-to-back. Philly is off to a strong start at home (3-1) this season, but can it knock off a surging Pistons team with Embiid out?
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Sunday’s Eastern Conference battle.
Pistons vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pistons -4.5 (-102)
- 76ers +4.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Pistons: -170
- 76ers: +142
Total
- 232.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Pistons vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 9
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Pistons record: 7-2
- 76ers record: 6-3
Pistons vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Tobias Harris – out
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Colby Jones – out
- Caris LeVert – probable
- Marcus Sasser – out
- Isaiah Stewart – doubtful
76ers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pistons vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Duren OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-119)
In today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting, I shared why I’m buying Duren on the glass against Philly:
Jalen Duren has been a beast on the glass this season, averaging 11.3 rebounds and 21.6 rebound chances per game.
He now takes on a Philadelphia 76ers team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back and won’t have Joel Embiid in action. That sets up well for Duren on the glass, especially since the Detroit Pistons have listed Isaiah Stewart as doubtful for this game.
Duren started the season slow in the rebounding department, but he has three games with 18 or more boards in his last seven games, including a 22-rebound game back on Nov. 5. He’s worth a look against a depleted Philly frontcourt on Sunday.
Pistons vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
Even with the 76ers expected to be shorthanded in this matchup, I think they’re worth a bet to cover the spread. Philly is 4-1 against the number as an underdog and 3-1 against the spread at home this season.
Detroit is off to a great start, but it’s set to be down several rotation players in Harris, Ivey, Sasser and Stewart on Sunday. I think that’s being underrated by this spread, especially with how well the 76ers have played with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe leading the offense.
Philly is No. 1 in the NBA in offensive rating this season, which has allowed it to stay in games against elite teams.
Now, the Pistons are third in defense and 16th in offense in the 2025-26 season, but I think they’re facing an uphill battle to win this game in a blowout. Detroit has faced a soft schedule during this win streak, taking on Dallas, Memphis, Utah, Brooklyn and Orlando. None of those teams are over .500 this season.
I think the Sixers at least hang around a home on Sunday.
Pick: 76ers +4.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
