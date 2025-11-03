Pistons vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 3
The Detroit Pistons are off to a 4-2 start this season, and they’re looking to build on that on Monday against a Memphis Grizzlies team that lost against the Toronto Raptors without Ja Morant on Sunday.
Morant was suspended by the team for his actions after a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, but he should be back in the lineup on Monday on the second night of a back-to-back. The Grizzlies have already lost two key guards – Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. – to open the 2025-26 season, so they need Morant at the top of his game if they want to make the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference.
Detroit has back-to-back double-digit wins over Orlando and Dallas to get over .500 in the 2025-26 season, and Cade Cunningham is looking to keep things rolling as his squad eyes a top seed in the East later on this season.
Oddsmakers have set the Pistons as favorites in this matchup, as they aim to hand Memphis a third loss in a row.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday’s interconference battle.
Pistons vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pistons -4.5 (-105)
- Grizzlies +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Pistons: -192
- Grizzlies: +160
Total
- 235.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Pistons vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 3
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Pistons record: 4-2
- Grizzlies record: 3-4
Pistons vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Tobias Harris – questionable
- Marcus Sasser – out
- Jaden Ivey – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pistons vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ja Morant OVER 6.5 Assists (-132)
This season, Morant has been up and down as a scorer, averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting just 40.6 percent from the field and 15.6 percent from 3-point range.
So, I'm looking to back him as a passer, as he's averaging 6.7 assists per game while clearing 6.5 dimes in four of his six appearances this season. Morant is averaging 13.5 potential assists per game, but this is a tough matchup against a Detroit defense that is allowing the fewest assists per game to opponents in the league this season.
Still, this line is a little low for Morant, who has been able to clear 6.5 dimes in four games in a row and is averaging 7.4 assists per game for his career.
Pistons vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Memphis enters this game at just 25th in the NBA in net rating this season, while the Pistons have rebounded from a couple of rough showings early in the 2025-26 season to beat Orlando and Dallas by double digits.
Detroit has jumped into the top-10 in the NBA in net rating, and it should be able to handle this Grizzlies team that is down several rotation players early in the 2025-26 season and playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Memphis ranks in the bottom 10 in the league in both offensive and defensive rating, and while the Pistons have not shot the ball well in the 2025-26 season, they are seventh in defensive rating and are great at closing possessions, ranking eighth in rebounding percentage.
With Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey banged up for Memphis, I think the Pistons will be able to handle them on the glass and come away with a road win on Monday.
Pick: Pistons -4.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.