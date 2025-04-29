Pistons vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 5 (Predictions for Bridges, Brunson, Schroder)
The New York Knicks are one win away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the third straight season, and they’ve done it on the back of some big scoring games from Jalen Brunson.
Brunson is one of my favorite prop targets for Game 5 of this series, although he’s not the only one. There are a couple of secondary role players that are worth a look in this series too, including a prop for a Pistons guard that is 4-for-4 through four games.
Here’s a breakdown of these prop picks for Tuesday night’s playoff matchup.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Pistons vs. Knicks
- Jalen Brunson OVER 29.5 Points (-125)
- Dennis Schroder UNDER 3.5 Assists (-120)
- Mikal Bridges OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
Jalen Brunson OVER 29.5 Points (-125)
So far this postseason, Brunson is averaging the second-most points per game amongst all players, and he’s been extremely consistent in the process.
Brunson is shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc while putting up 33.3 points per night.
The Knicks star has taken at least 20 shots in each game in the playoffs, including 27 in Games 1 and 2 and 26 in Game 4. He’s also been elite late in games, scoring 53 fourth-quarter points while shooting 20-for-32 from the field. Pretty insane.
The NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year should be in line for another massive workload against a Pistons defense that hasn’t been able to contain him in this series. Brunson has scored 30-plus points in every game.
Dennis Schroder UNDER 3.5 Assists (-120)
Dennis Schroder has been really solid for Detroit in this series, but he’s yet to clear 3.5 assists in a single game.
Schroder averaged 5.3 assists per game after his trade to Detroit, but the Knicks have done a good job of limiting him as a passer in this series. A big part of that is Cade Cunningham playing even more minutes, taking the ball out of Schroder’s hands as the primary playmaker in many instances.
Schroder is averaging just 5.5 potential assists per game in this series, making him really hard to trust to get four or more on Tuesday.
Mikal Bridges OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
After taking just two shots from beyond the arc and failing to hit both in Game 1, Mikal Bridges has responded with some decent shooting games, clearing this prop line in three in a row:
- Game 2: 3-for-11 from 3
- Game 3: 3-for-6 from 3
- Game 4: 2-of-6 from 3
A 35.4 percent shooter from deep in the regular season, Bridges hasn’t been great percentage wise, but the volume is there for him to clear this prop. He should get a bunch of looks in Game 5, especially if the Pistons tighten up on Brunson or Karl-Anthony Towns after they lit them up in Game 4.
