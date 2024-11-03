Pistons vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Sunday, Nov. 3 (Trust Cade?)
The Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets are two of the NBA’s worst teams, but Brooklyn has surprised some across the league with a 3-3 start to the 2024-25 season.
The Nets are favored by 2.5 points in this game, but could this be a spot to buy low on Detroit after a terrible showing at home against the New York Knicks on Friday?
I may not be sold on the Pistons winning this game, but there is a prop bet that I think is worth a wager.
First, let’s dive into the odds, key players to watch and more for Sunday’s afternoon clash.
Pistons vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pistons +2.5 (-108)
- Nets -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pistons: +124
- Nets: -148
Total
- 219 (Over -112/Under -108)
Pistons vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 3
- Time: 3:3 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit
- Pistons record: 1-5
- Nets record: 3-3
Pistons vs. Nets Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Ausar Thompson – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Daniss Jenkins – out
- Cole Swider – out
- Alondes Williams – out
Nets Injury Report
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- Day’Ron Sharpe – out
- Ben Simmons – questionable
- Trendon Watford – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
Pistons vs. Nets Key Players to Watch
Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham: The Pistons haven’t had many bright spots this season, but guard Cade Cunningham is off to a strong start, averaging 25.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from 3.
Brooklyn Nets
Dennis Schroder: Dennis Schroder has been on a tear to open this season, averaging 22.0 points and 8.0 assists per game. Schroder doesn’t have a single game with fewer than six dimes, and he has a great matchup on Sunday afternoon against the Pistons, who rank 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating.
Pistons vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
This is a strange game to bet on since the Nets have exceeded expectations so far in the 2024-25 season while the Pistons are off to a really slow start.
If there’s one bet I like in this game, it’s a prop for Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, who has been scoring the ball at a high rate and should be able to dominate against this Nets defense that is just 19th in defensive rating.
I broke down a prop for Cade in today’s Peter’s Points – my NBA Best Bets column for SI Betting:
Cade Cunningham has come up short of this prop in back-to-back games, scoring 22 points in each, but he was well on his way to clearing it against the New York Knicks before playing limited fourth quarter minutes due to Detroit losing by 30 points.
On the season, Cunningham is averaging 25.0 points on 20.2 shots per game, clearing 23.5 points in three of his five matchups.
I expect his minutes to go up from Friday night’s showing against New York, as the Pistons are just 2.5-point underdogs on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn has surprised a lot of people early on this season, but it is still a weak defensive team (19th in defensive rating), which should bode well for Cunningham as a scorer.
After dropping 22 points on the Knicks without attempting a single free throw, I think Cade could be in line for a bounce-back showing on Sunday in a much easier matchup.
Pick: Cade Cunningham OVER 23.5 Points (-120)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
