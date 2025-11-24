Pistons vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 24
Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons have won 12 games in a row, blowing out the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday to move to 14-2 in the 2025-26 season.
Detroit has the best record in the Eastern Conference, and it’ll take on the Indiana Pacers, who have just two wins this season on Monday. Detroit is a major favorite on the road in this game, as it already beat the Pacers by 15 earlier this season.
Indiana is in the middle of a nightmare season, as it’s lost several players to injury with Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) already out for the season after he was injured in the NBA Finals last season.
Can the Pacers hang around against the division rival tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Pistons vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pistons -10.5 (-105)
- Pacers +10.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Pistons: -455
- Pacers: +350
Total
- 235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pistons vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 24
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Pistons record: 14-2
- Pacers record: 2-14
Pistons vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Jaden Ivey – probable
- Isaac Jones – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Caris LeVert – probable
- Marcus Sasser – out
- Tolu Smith – out
- Wendell Moore Jr. – out
Pacers Injury Report
- Johnny Furphy – out
- Quenton Jackson – out
- Obi Toppin – out
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Kam Jones – out
- Aaron Nesmith – out
Pistons vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Duren OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-112)
Pistons big man Jalen Duren has put together back-to-back down rebounding games, but he grabbed 15 boards against this Pacers squad earlier this season.
Indiana ranks 27th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and 20th in rebounding percentage, so this is a perfect matchup for the Pistons center to clean up on the boards.
Duren has six games with 13 or more boards this season and is averaging 11.5 rebounds per game. He should have a huge game on Monday night.
Pistons vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Detroit on the road:
The Detroit Pistons have won 12 games in a row, and they’re massive favorites on the road against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
I’m buying the Pistons in this game, as the Pacers are down Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin and are already one of the worst teams in the league with a 2-14 record and a net rating of -12.8. Detroit already has a 15-point win over the Pacers from back on Nov. 17, and it ranks fourth in the NBA in net rating at +7.1.
The Pistons should have no issue disposing of the Pacers, especially since Indiana is 29th in the league in offensive rating and Detroit has the No. 2 defensive rating in the NBA. With Jaden Ivey back and Cade Cunningham healthy, Detroit is a great bet to keep its winning streak rolling on Monday.
Pick: Pistons -10.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
