Pistons vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 24
The Houston Rockets host the Detroit Pistons on Friday night after both teams dropped their season openers earlier this week.
Houston dropped a double-overtime thriller in Oklahoma City on opening night, while the Pistons fell to the Bulls in Chicago on Wednesday night.
The oddsmakers have the Rockets as favorites in their home opener.
Who will get their first win of the season on Friday night?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.
Pistons vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pistons +6.5 (-112)
- Rockets -6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pistons: +210
- Rockets: -258
Total
- 227.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pistons vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 24
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN, FDSDET
- Pistons record: 0-1
- Rockets record: 0-1
Pistons vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Marcus Sasser – out
- Caris LeVert – day-to-day
- Jaden Ivey – out
Rockets Injury Report
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Jae’Sean Tate – out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
Pistons vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Cade Cunningham OVER 30.5 Points + Rebounds (-121)
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is Detroit’s leader in more ways than one. Last season, he led the team with 26.1 points per game and 9.1 assists, and chipped in 6.1 rebounds per game as well.
Cunningham got off to a strong start in Chicago on Wednesday night. He only shot 33%, including one of six from deep, but still finished with 23 points and seven rebounds to go along with 10 assists.
While he just missed this over by the hook in the season opener, he cleared 31 points plus rebounds in 58% of his games last season, including 34 and 41 in his two games against the Rockets.
This should be a high-scoring game with Cunningham trying to keep the Pistons in it in Houston.
Pistons vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
The Rockets had two days off after their heartbreaking loss in Oklahoma City, and you know they’re going to be ready to go for their home opener. Houston was actually 6.5-point underdogs in its one-point loss, while the Pistons lost by four in Chicago as -2.5 favorites.
Houston has been waiting at home while the Pistons had to play in Chicago on Wednesday night and then travel down to Texas.
I’ll take the better team with the better star player to cover the spread in their home opener.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
