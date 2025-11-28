Positive Jaxson Dart Injury Update Doesn't Change Giants vs. Patriots Odds for Week 13
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has missed the team's last two games with a concussion, but he took a major step forward on Thursday for the team's Week 13 against the New England Patriots.
Dart has cleared the concussion protocol, the final hurdle needed for him to start in Week 13. The Giants quarterback had already practiced to begin this week, and he appears to be on track to suit up on Monday in primetime.
An Offensive Rookie of the Year contender, Dart has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,417 yards, 10 scores and three interceptions. He's also been an elite rusher, carrying the ball 57 times for 317 and seven scores. As of Friday morning, Dart is +350 to win Offensive Rookie of the Yeart, behind only Tetairoa McMillan (+120) and Emeka Egbuka (+250) in the latest odds.
Even with Dart clearing concussion protocol ahead of Monday's game, oddsmakers have not adjusted the spread for the Giants-Patriots matchup. The Giants opened as 7.5-point underdogs earlier this week, and they remain there in the latest odds at DraftKings.
That could be a sign that the betting market was expecting Dart to play in this matchup all along, but it's still pretty surprising to see New York as over a touchdown underdog since it's 4-3 against the spread on the road this season.
Dart's return should give the Giants a boost on offense, as they are 2-5 in his seven starts this season and 0-5 when he isn't the starting quarterbacl. Jameis Winston filled in for Dart over the last two weeks, leading the Giants to an 0-2 record, but New York covered the spread in both games.
