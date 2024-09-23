Presidents Cup Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions and Best Bets for Royal Montreal
It may not carry the same level of electricity and excitement as the Ryder Cup, but the Presidents Cup remains one of the better events in the world of golf. The 2024 edition of the competition will head north of the border as the International Team seeks its first win since 1998.
Team USA has won nine straight Presidents Cup since the two teams played to an eventful tie in 2003. The latest win came in dominating fashion at Quail Hollow in 2022, 17½-12½ over the Internationals.
Is there any shot of an upset this time around, or will Team USA dominate at Royal Montreal Golf Club once again?
2024 Presidents Cup Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Team USA -250
- International Team +270
- Tie +1600
Team USA is set as the -250 favorite, giving them an implied probability of 71.43%. A bettor would have to bet $250 on the Americans to win a profit of $100.
Presidents Cup Rosters
Team USA
- Scottie Scheffler
- Xander Schauffele
- Collin Morikawa
- Wyndham Clark
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sahith Theegala
- Sam Burns
- Tony Finau
- Russell Henley
- Keegan Bradley
- Brian Harman
- Max Homa
International Team
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Sungjae Im
- Adam Scott
- Tom Kim
- Jason Day
- Byeong Hun An
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Corey Conners
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Si Woo Kim
- Min Woo Lee
- Taylor Pendrith
Presidents Cup Format
- Day 1 (Thursday): 5 foursome matches
- Day 2 (Friday): 5 fourball matches
- Day 3 (Saturday): 4 foursome matches, 4 fourball matches
- Day 4 (Sunday): 12 single matches
Unlike the Ryder Cup, which takes place over three days, the Presidents Cup takes place over four days. There are also 30 total points available compared to the Ryder Cup, which has 28. That means that a team needs to reach 15.5 points to clinch the victory, whereas they need just 14.5 to clinch the Ryder Cup.
Presidents Cup Prediction
If you were to take the betting odds out of the equation and ask me which team was going to win, I'd say it'll be the Americans. With that being said, this is a betting preview so we can't ignore the odds. When you bet on any sport, including odds, you aren't just trying to figure out which side is going to win, you're trying to figure out where the betting value lies.
To put that into simple terms, let's translate the odds into implied probability. At -250 odds, Team USA has a 71.43% chance of winning this event. While there's no denying they're the more talented team, I think saying they over a 71% chance to win is a bit of a stretch.
The International Team has a solid roster and there's an argument to be made that the bottom third of their lineup has been in better form than Team USA. For example, Max Homa hasn't finished inside the top 20 at an event since the Wells Fargo Championship in May, Brian Harman hasn't done it since the Travelers Championship in June and, outside of a win at the BMW Championship, Keegan Bradley hasn't played much inspiring golf in 2024 overall.
The International Team doesn't have the top-end firepower like a Scottie Scheffler or a Xander Schauffele, but they have some interesting names near the bottom of the roster, including the likes of Min Woo Lee and Si Woo Kim, who could cause some issues for the Americans. With that being said, in order for them to win, they need their top golfers—Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im—to bring their “A” game.
Lastly, you can guarantee the Canadian crowd is going to bring the energy, desperate for a win on their home soil.
Based on where the betting odds currently sit, the value may just lie with the International Team winning for the first time since they pulled off the improbable victory at Royal Melbourne in 1998.
