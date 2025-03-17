Printable, Downloadable March Madness Bracket With Odds for Every NCAA Tournament Game
March Madness is upon us, and if you're looking for some help to fill out your bracket, looking at the betting odds is a great way to get ahead.
Oddsmakers have released odds for every matchup in the First Four and all of the matchups set in the first round, showing some teams that are favored even if they are lower seeds. For example, No. 12 Colorado State is a 1.5-point favorite against Memphis with star guard Tyrese Hunter dealing with an injury.
The odds for these matchups not only tell us who oddsmakers think will win, but they can single out a few teams that have a better chance of pulling off a shocking upset than others.
So, why not get your bracket complete with the odds for each game? We have one here:
March Madness Printable Bracket With Odds
When betting on March Madness, there's a lot more to wager on than every game. Here's a look at the odds to win it all this March after the selection show on Sunday.
March Madness Odds for Every Team
- Duke: +320
- Florida: +400
- Auburn: +500
- Houston: +800
- Alabama: +1800
- Tennessee: +1900
- Texas Tech: +2300
- Iowa State: +2800
- Michigan State: +3000
- St. John’s: +3000
- Arizona: +3300
- Gonzaga: +4000
- Illinois: +4900
- Kentucky: +5000
- Wisconsin: +5500
- Maryland: +6000
- Kansas: +7000
- Purdue: +7500
- Missouri :+7500
- Texas A&M: +9000
- BYU: +10000
- Clemson: +11000
- Louisville: +11000
- Ole Miss: +12000
- St. Mary’s: +13000
- Michigan: +14000
- UConn: +14000
- UCLA: +16000
- Marquette: +18000
- Baylor: +20000
- VCU: +20000
- Mississippi State: +23000
- Oregon: +29000
- North Carolina: +31000
- Creighton: +34000
- UC San Diego: +50000
- Vanderbilt: +55000
- Oklahoma: +60000
- Colorado State: +85000
- Arkansas: +100000
- Georgia: +100000
- St. Francis (PA): +100000
- Utah State: +100000
- Liberty: +100000
- High Point: +100000
- Xavier: +100000
- McNeese: +100000
- Norfolk State: +100000
- New Mexico: +100000
- UNC Wilmington: +100000
- Memphis: +100000
- Mount St. Mary’s: +100000
- Akron: +100000
- Montana: +100000
- Omaha: +100000
- Bryant: +100000
- Drake: +100000
- Wofford: +100000
- Texas: +100000
- Troy: +100000
- Yale: +100000
- Grand Canyon: +100000
- Alabama State: +100000
- Robert Morris: +100000
- Lipscomb: +100000
- SIU-Edwardsville: +100000
- American: +100000
- San Diego State: +100000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
