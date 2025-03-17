2025 College Basketball National Championship Odds: Every Team’s Odds to Win March Madness
The Field of 68 is set!
On Selection Sunday, a few teams saw their bubble burst when it came to making the 2025 NCAA Tournament, but some others – like North Carolina, Xavier and Texas – were able to sneak in.
The Auburn Tigers earned the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, but they do not have the best odds to win it all. That honor belongs to the Duke Blue Devils and Cooper Flagg, as they won the ACC Tournament even with Flagg out of the lineup.
The First Four kicks off on Tuesday night, so bettors may want to consider getting some futures in early to prepare them for what should be an exciting first weekend of March Madness.
Here’s a look at the odds for every team to win it all this season.
March Madness Odds for Every Team
- Duke: +320
- Florida: +400
- Auburn: +500
- Houston: +800
- Alabama: +1800
- Tennessee: +1900
- Texas Tech: +2300
- Iowa State: +2800
- Michigan State: +3000
- St. John’s: +3000
- Arizona: +3300
- Gonzaga: +4000
- Illinois: +4900
- Kentucky: +5000
- Wisconsin: +5500
- Maryland: +6000
- Kansas: +7000
- Purdue: +7500
- Missouri :+7500
- Texas A&M: +9000
- BYU: +10000
- Clemson: +11000
- Louisville: +11000
- Ole Miss: +12000
- St. Mary’s: +13000
- Michigan: +14000
- UConn: +14000
- UCLA: +16000
- Marquette: +18000
- Baylor: +20000
- VCU: +20000
- Mississippi State: +23000
- Oregon: +29000
- North Carolina: +31000
- Creighton: +34000
- UC San Diego: +50000
- Vanderbilt: +55000
- Oklahoma: +60000
- Colorado State: +85000
- Arkansas: +100000
- Georgia: +100000
- St. Francis (PA): +100000
- Utah State: +100000
- Liberty: +100000
- High Point: +100000
- Xavier: +100000
- McNeese: +100000
- Norfolk State: +100000
- New Mexico: +100000
- UNC Wilmington: +100000
- Memphis: +100000
- Mount St. Mary’s: +100000
- Akron: +100000
- Montana: +100000
- Omaha: +100000
- Bryant: +100000
- Drake: +100000
- Wofford: +100000
- Texas: +100000
- Troy: +100000
- Yale: +100000
- Grand Canyon: +100000
- Alabama State: +100000
- Robert Morris: +100000
- Lipscomb: +100000
- SIU-Edwardsville: +100000
- American: +100000
- San Diego State: +100000
