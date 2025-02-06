Printable Super Bowl 2025 Party Prop Bets Sheet for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59
Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles features plenty of stars from Patrick Mahomes to Saquon Barkley to Travis Kelce and Jalen Hurts. With all of these stars in action, why not bet on some props for Super Bowl LIX?
The SI Betting team has you covered with a Super Bowl Prop Bet game to use at your own Super Bowl watch party. This is a great way to stay engaged in the game – and get some bragging rights over your friends – while the Eagles and Chiefs battle for the Lombardi Trophy.
What Is a Super Bowl Prop Bet Sheet?
A Super Bowl prop bet sheet features several different events in the game that you can wager on from the coin toss to player props to the winner of the game. It’s a fun way to get involved in every aspect of the NFL’s biggest game of the season.
This sheet that we have below compiles all the wagers into one document so you and your Super Bowl party can track your score. The person who finishes with the most correct picks is the winner. All picks should be placed before the game starts!
Free Super Bowl 59 Party Prop Sheet for Chiefs vs. Eagles
Super Bowl Prop Bet Sheet Strategy
If you're looking to get a leg up on your friends and family when picking these props, the SI Betting team has you covered.
Not only do we have stories on the National Anthem, Coin Toss, and Gatorade Color (so you know the history and latest trends), but our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan also shared a ton of props in his 59 different bets to place for Super Bowl 59.
Best of luck in your prop bet party wagering!
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.