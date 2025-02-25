Providence vs. Marquette Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 25
Marquette will look to find its Big East contender form on Tuesday night at home as the team tries to shake off a double-digit road loss to Villanova.
The Golden Eagles were on the wrong side of an elite shooting display from Villanova, who shot 57% from beyond the arc but will have a far easier opponent at home against sliding Providence. Marquette already won by 28 in Providence earlier this season, can the team blow the Friars out for a second time this season?
Here’s our betting preview.
Providence vs. Marquette Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Providence: +11.5 (-115)
- Marquette: -11.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Providence: +490
- Marquette: -710
Total: 145.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Providence vs. Marquette How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 25th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Providence Record: 12-15
- Marquette Record: 20-7
Providence vs. Marquette Key Players to Watch
Providence
Jayden Pierre: The junior guard has been tasked with the heavy lifting for the Friars offense for much of this season and while the record may not show it, he has held up nicely. Pierre leads the Friars in usage, scoring in double figures in eight straight games, but it's the rest of the roster that can’t produce enough for the team to hold up in Big East play, losers of five of the last six.
Marquette
Kam Jones: The Golden Eagles ran into a buzzsaw in Villanova on Friday night, but Jones has been up and down in Big East play. He has seen his effective field goal percentage dwindle to what would be a career-worst 48%, due in large part to a big drop-off from three-point range (26%). Jones has been an elite passer this season, but can he find his shot down the stretch run?
Providence vs. Marquette Prediction and Pick
Marquette is in line for a strong showing back at form with an advantageous matchup against Providence.
The first meeting showed the path to success for the Golden Eagles in which the favorites forced 22 Providence turnovers and torched the Friars on the interior, shooting 60% on two-point shots.
Marquette is an elite turnover-generating defense, top 10 in the country in causing them, which is a big issue for Providence, which checks in 279th in turnover percentage. As noted in the first meeting, the Golden Eagles took full advantage of this schematic difference and used it to win by 28.
I think we see a similar path to success for the Golden Eagles in this one and dominate in the transition while getting plenty of clean looks on the interior en route to another big win.
PICK: Marquette -11.5 (-105, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.