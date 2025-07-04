PSG vs. Bayern Munich Prediction, Odds for FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals
Champions League winner PSG kept their magical season going with a dominant 4-0 win over Inter Miami in the Round of 16 at the FIFA Club World Cup. Coupled with Manchester City’s surprise loss, PSG now find themselves as the betting favorite to win the Club World Cup at +220 on FanDuel.
Standing in their way of a spot in the semifinal is German champions Bayern Munich. Bayern scored four goals in their Round of 16 win as well, led by a double from Englishman Harry Kane, but they have seen some issues during this tournament.
This is expected to be a high-scoring affair with the OVER on 2.5 total goals set as a heavy -192 favorite at FD. PSG is also set as the favorite to win in regulation and advance.
Let’s get into our best bets for the match starting with odds.
PSG vs. Bayern Munich Odds
Moneyline
- PSG: +120
- Bayern Munich: +210
- Tie: +260
Total
- 3.5 goals: OVER +122, UNDER -172
PSG vs. Bayern Munich Prediction
PSG have looked the class of the tournament, much as they did in the Champions League. Inter Miami wasn’t a stern test, but PSG didn’t even play its full lineup in that match, rotating in players and giving some of their top talent time to rest ahead of this match.
Bayern certainly took a step forward in their 4-2 win over Flamengo in the Round of 16, but their 1-0 loss to Benfica and sloppy 2-1 win over Boca Juniors stand out as warning signs for what can happen when their attack isn’t in form.
PSG’s defense has quietly been their strength this season. Leading goalscorer Ousmane Dembélé has only played one match thus far and hasn’t scored, yet PSG are still averaging 2.5 goals per match.
The key for Bayern will be getting Kane in scoring positions early. I just think PSG’s defense is too strong to allow that to happen. PSG has conceded one goal in their last six matches.
PSG should have no problem creating opportunities against a susceptible Bayern defense, meanwhile. Getting them at plus money to win in regulation feels like a no-brainer.
Pick: PSG +120 (FanDuel)
