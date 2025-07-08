PSG vs. Real Madrid Prediction, Odds for FIFA Club World Cup Semifinals
The match of the tournament has arrived and the betting markets are predicting a thriller. Champions League winner PSG are a slight favorite to advance against Real Madrid in what’s expected to be a high-scoring game.
Kylian Mbappe should factor in this match in his first game against PSG since leaving the team last year. Real Madrid’s offense isn’t based solely on the Frenchmen’s success, however, and Gonzalo Garcia should play a role in this match.
One major storyline to watch is how PSG favors on defense after Jamal Musiala was injured in their quarterfinal win. That could leave room open for Los Blancos to exploit after they scored early against Dortmund in the quarterfinal and held on with a clean sheet until extra time.
Let’s get into the match with our best bet and prediction with all odds coming from FanDuel Sportsbook.
PSG vs. Real Madrid Odds
Moneyline
- PSG: +135
- Real Madrid: +180
- Tie: +250
Total
- 2.5 goals OVER -180, UNDER +128
PSG vs. Real Madrid Prediction
As mentioned, the key factor here could be the loss of central back Musiala. Real Madrid have scored three goals in three of their last four matches and will surely play an aggressive style in a match that should see plenty of goals.
Mbappe came off the bench to score in the quarterfinal, but Garcia has been starting for Los Blancos and should get another start in this match too. He’s scored in all three of Real’s last three matches.
PSG was out possessed by Byren Munich in the quarterfinals and it would seem Real should have the same advantage. They have far superior striking power and should take advantage.
This projects to be the match of the tournament. PSG is the rightful favorite after their magical season highlighted by their first Champions League victory, but it does seem Real Madrid have come in here with something to prove after a disappointing season led to the change of management.
I’m backing Los Blancos to get a win.
Real Madrid +190 (FanDuel)
My best bet is a bit of a hedge with Real to advance. That means if they go to extras and win, we hit this bet. Thankfully we’re still getting plus odds here.
Best Bet: To Qualify for the Next Round Real Madrid +106 (FanDuel)
