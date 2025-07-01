Public Bettors Are Hammering Joe Burrow to Win NFL MVP in 2025 Season
The 2025 NFL season will be here before you know it, as training camps are just a month away from opening up. That means that it's also time for bettors to start placing their bets on how they believe the upcoming campaign will go.
One of the most popular markets to bet on in the offseason is the NFL MVP market. Josh Allen is the defending MVP, but there's one name who has yet to win it who is getting all the action from bettors across the country. That name is none other than Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
NFL MVP Odds
- Lamar Jackson +550
- Josh Allen +600
- Joe Burrow +600
- Patrick Mahoems +650
- Jayden Daniels +850
- Justin Herbert +2000
- Jalen Hurts +2000
- C.J. Stroud +2500
- Jordan Love +2500
- Brock Purdy +2800
- Jared Goff +3000
- Caleb Williams +3000
- Baker Mayfield +3000
- Matthew Stafford +3500
- Dak Prescott +4000
- Bo Nix +4000
- Trevor Lawrence +5000
- Kyler Murray +5000
- Saquon Barkley +5000
I agree with the bettors who are running to their sportsbook to bet on Burrow to win his first career MVP. I broke down why in Sports Illustrated's breakdown of the Bengals for their "32 Teams in 32 Days" series:
Burrow finished fourth in MVP voting in 2024, and if he had gotten the Bengals to a postseason berth, there’s a chance he would’ve been in serious contention to win the award. He has his weapons back with him this season, so there’s no reason he can’t put up similar numbers. It’s time for him to win his first career MVP.
If you want to jump on the Burrow train, don't wait to do so! The more bets that come in on the Bengals quarterback, the shorter the odds will get, so to get the best bang for your buck, bet on Burrow sooner rather than later.
