32 Teams in 32 Days: Bengals Are Locked and Loaded Offensively

Welcome to 32 teams in 32 days. To get us through the offseason, we’ll be examining every team in the NFL, in order of projected 2025 win totals. Up next: the Bengals.
The Cincinnati Bengals appear determined to find out whether having an elite quarterback and two star wide receivers is enough to win the Super Bowl.
The Bengals are essentially running it back with a similar roster from last season after the combination of an explosive offense and poor defense wasn’t enough to get them in the playoffs, falling a game short of a wild-card bid.
The organization was quiet adding outside help, but it did handle plenty of business, agreeing to contract extensions with receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. As for the core player on the defensive side, edge rusher Trey Hendrickson continues his long wait for a contract extension despite back-to-back seasons of generating 17.5 sacks.
The Bengals and coach Zac Taylor hope new defensive coordinator Al Golden will be enough to improve the defense. However, it will be difficult if Hendrickson is traded or doesn’t report to training camp because of the contract dispute. There’s also a contract dilemma with first-round rookie edge rusher Shemar Stewart.
Favoring one side of the ball could hurt Burrow’s offense again. Let’s take a closer look at the Bengals.
What’s at stake this season: Another prime Burrow year
The Bengals deserve credit for ensuring Burrow’s top two weapons will be around for the foreseeable future. The offense should rank near the top of most major statistical categories with Burrow, Chase and Higgins leading the charge.
But scoring at least 30 points for 17 games might not be enough for the Bengals to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2022 season. Last year, Burrow had a career season and Chase won the receiver’s triple crown (receptions, yards, touchdowns), but the offense was held back by one of the worst defenses in the league, a unit that allowed 25.5 points per game.
With the focus on the offense this offseason, Cincinnati did very little to improve the defense outside of drafting Stewart in the first round and hiring Golden, who will need to maximize this defense by building a system that puts players in ideal situations. Even if it’s just a bend-but-don’t-break approach, being average defensively could be enough for Burrow to get the Bengals in the postseason.
Burrow has already shown he can get by the Kansas City Chiefs and other AFC contenders when given the chance to play in the postseason. The Bengals can’t afford to waste another prime year of Burrow because the defense can’t hold its own.
Biggest question going into training camp: Will Hendrickson and Stewart play?
Given the team’s reputation for playing hardball with contract disputes, it’s not wild to think the Bengals could go the entire 2025 season without Hendrickson or Stewart playing a down for them. Hendrickson has been waiting years for a new deal from the team. Stewart, the No. 17 pick, has refused to sign the necessary paperwork to practice because the team reportedly wants to change default language in his rookie contract.
It’s strange that the team isn’t doing more to ensure two key defenders will be available for a unit desperately needing all the help it can get. The Bengals are risking another wasted season for the explosive offense because the team can’t find enough competent defenders for reasons that aren’t just about football.
Sources are saying: Burrow and offense enough to go far
“I believe Joe can get Cincinnati over the hump regardless of what’s going on on the defensive side. I got a lot of confidence in him. I would not count the Bengals out. If they pick up where they left off, look out. ” —a former head coach
Breakout player candidate/X-factor: RB Chase Brown
It took Brown some time to find a rhythm, but he made the most of his opportunities in his second season, rushing for 990 yards, contributing 360 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns.
He has high expectations for his third year, especially after offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said he believes Brown is a top-10 back in the league. That’s not a far-fetched statement, given how valuable Brown’s versatility was for Burrow and the rest of the offseason last season.
Head coach-quarterback tandem ranking: 9
The Bengals employ a good coach and a top-five quarterback. Burrow, the 2020 No. 1 pick, had his best season in 2024, throwing for a league-best 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns to help Cincinnati stay in playoff contention until the final day. With Chase and Higgins signed long-term, expect more fireworks for years to come. —Matt Verderame
Fantasy pick: Burrow
Burrow is coming off a career-best season, but I would temper expectations based on a negative historical trend. In the Super Bowl era, 10 quarterbacks threw for 40 or more touchdowns before 2024. Only two, Tom Brady (+36.8 in 2021) and Drew Brees (+12.1 in ’12) scored more fantasy points the following year. Every other quarterback saw a decline of no fewer than 48 points, and 12 experienced a drop of over 100 points. Moreover, just six had 37 or more touchdowns the following year. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: Burrow MVP (+650) via DraftKings
Burrow finished fourth in MVP voting in 2024, and if he had gotten the Bengals to a postseason berth, there’s a chance he would’ve been in serious contention to win the award. He has his weapons back with him this season, so there’s no reason he can’t put up similar numbers. It’s time for him to win his first career MVP. —Iain MacMillan
