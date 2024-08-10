Public Bettors Hammering Bo Nix to Win Offensive Rookie of the Year (Latest Odds)
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has not appeared in a preseason game yet -- his debut will come on Sunday -- but he's already the most bet player to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year at one sportsbook.
Nix's odds to win the OROY already suggest that he's likely to win the Denver starting quarterback job, even though he's listed behind Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson on the depth chart.
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Caleb Williams: +130
- Jayden Daniels: +500
- Marvin Harrison Jr.: +750
- Malik Nabers: +1100
- Bo Nix: +2000
- JJ McCarthy: +2200
- Drake Maye: +2800
- Xavier Worthy: +2800
Denver took Nix in the first round after letting Russell Wilson go this offseason, giving Sean Payton a new project to help turn around this franchise.
Nix has impressed at practice so far in training camp, which is a good sign for a Denver team that is clearly hoping that he be a starter sooner rather than later in his NFL career.
Still, Nix is on a team that is expected to finish with one of the worst records in the NFL, so he'd really need to make a push for a .500 record -- or even a playoff spot -- to truly put himself in the mix to win the OROY over some of the other quarterbacks in this class.
For now, the public is high on Nix to prove people wrong after he was the fifth quarterback drafted in the first round earlier this year.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.